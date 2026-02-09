'No Evidence to Prove I Am an Agent of Another Country': Gogoi Hits Back at Himanta Biswa Over Claims of Pakistan Links | Image: X

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday hit back at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations linking him and his wife to Pakistan, calling the claims baseless and accusing the Chief Minister of failing to provide any proof.

Addressing a press conference, Gogoi accused Sarma of making serious accusations without proof despite claiming to possess a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report for months.

Referring to Sarma’s lengthy press briefing a day earlier, Gogoi said the Chief Minister failed to present any evidence.

“Yesterday, in the 2.5-hour-long press conference, the Chief Minister could not produce any evidence which could prove that I am an agent of another country,” Gogoi said, adding that Sarma “kept beating around the bush.”

He pointed out that the SIT report had been with the Chief Minister for the past six months.

“Last year, he said he would release the SIT report to the public on September 10. If this concerns national security, our only question is why the Chief Minister was silent for the past six months,” he said.

Raising further questions, Gogoi said the Chief Minister did not provide any “full-fledged proof” during the entire press conference.

‘If he had the report in September, why stay quiet?’

‘Dragged my children into politics’: Gogoi

The Congress MP also accused the Chief Minister of going below the belt by revealing personal information about his children.

“He went to such a low level that he even disclosed information relating to my children,” Gogoi said.

He added that while people were aware of the chief minister’s family, he chose restraint. “We also know about his children, but we don’t want to disclose such information,” he said.

Calling Sarma unfit for office, Gogoi said, “He has proved that he is not the right person to sit in the Chief Minister’s chair. What they are saying has shamed Assam.”

He further urged judicial intervention, saying the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of what he described as the spread of false information.

He also clarified that his press conference was not meant as a reaction to Sarma’s statements.

“I am not addressing this press conference to react to what the Chief Minister has said, but to give respect to the media and the people of Assam. I am in politics to raise the issues of the people of Assam. Let the people decide,” he said.

‘Super flop press conference’: Gogoi on X

Earlier, Gogoi had rejected all allegations against his wife and launched a scathing attack on Sarma in a post on X.

“I pity the journalists from Delhi and Assam who had to suffer the most flop press conference of the century,” Gogoi wrote.

Calling it worse than a low-grade film, he said, “This was worse than a C-grade cinema. Most mindless and bogus points were offered by the so-called politically shrewd Chief Minister.”