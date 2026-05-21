Demolition Drive in Mumbai’s Bandra Turns Violent; FIR Filed Against 10 For Stone-Pelting on Police

Mumbai: Tension flared in Mumbai’s Bandra East area during an anti-encroachment demolition drive after protests allegedly turned violent, leading to clashes between locals and police personnel. Following the incident, the Nirmal Nagar Police registered an FIR against 10 identified accused persons and several others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on May 20 in the Garib Nagar area near Bandra East railway station, where authorities were carrying out a demolition drive to remove illegal encroachments on railway land. The action was reportedly being conducted in compliance with court directives.

Officials from the Mumbai Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Home Guards, and other civic authorities had been deployed at the site to oversee the operation. Authorities stated that bulldozers have been operating in the area for the third consecutive day as part of the large-scale anti-encroachment exercise.

As per the complaint, while demolition work was underway, a crowd of nearly 100 to 150 people gathered at the site and began protesting against the operation. Police officials allegedly made repeated announcements requesting the crowd to disperse peacefully, but tensions escalated when some protesters reportedly attempted to obstruct the drive.

Advertisement

The FIR further alleges that several individuals in the crowd raised slogans and incited unrest in an attempt to halt the demolition process. During the commotion, stones and other objects were allegedly hurled at police personnel and officials present at the spot, resulting in injuries to several security personnel.

Police subsequently resorted to mild force to control the situation and detained multiple individuals from the scene. Injured police personnel and security staff were later provided medical treatment.

Advertisement

Authorities have invoked charges related to unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on government employees, obstruction of public servants from discharging official duties, and damage to public property.

Officials said that nearly 60 per cent of the illegal shanties in the area have already been demolished. The ongoing drive aims to clear around 500 unauthorized structures spread across nearly 5,200 square metres of railway land.