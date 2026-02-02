Dense Fog And Strong Winds Grip Delhi-NCR, Orange Alert Issued; Airport Switches To CAT III Ops | Check

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to a severe weather shift on Monday (February 2) as a powerful Western Disturbance brought a combination of dense fog, unseasonal rain, and piercing winds to the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert, warning residents of significant disruptions to traffic and aviation.

Visibility Hits Rock Bottom

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi-NCR early Monday morning, with visibility dropping to near zero in several pockets.

Major transit hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and several railway stations, reported delays as shallow to moderate fog persisted well past sunrise. Commuters on the DND Flyway and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway were advised to use fog lights and maintain low speeds due to the hazardous driving conditions.

Rain and Gusty Winds

The "Orange Alert" comes as the city faces a rare mix of winter elements: Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Central and South Delhi, following a wet Sunday.

Sustained surface winds of 10–20 kmph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40 kmph, have added a significant "wind chill" factor, making the 13°C minimum temperature feel much colder. Daytime highs are expected to struggle to reach 21°C, nearly four degrees below the seasonal average.

Impact on Air Quality

While the rain and winds usually help disperse pollutants, the current humidity has trapped particulate matter near the surface.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Very Poor' category this morning, hovering around 328. Experts suggest that while the rain may provide temporary relief later in the day, the damp conditions and lack of sunlight could keep pollution levels stagnant for the next 24 hours.

IMD Weather Forecast

The Met Department indicates that this spell of inclement weather is being driven by an intense Western Disturbance currently moving over Northwest India. While conditions are expected to show slight improvement by tomorrow, February 3, another system is predicted to impact the region by February 5, bringing fresh cloud cover.

Airport issues advisory

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are currently under a dense fog advisory this morning, February 2, 2026. Visibility in several parts of the capital has dropped below 50 meters, significantly impacting both arrivals and departures.

The airport has shifted to CAT III (Category III) procedures.

While the airport remains operational, officials have cautioned that flights may be delayed or diverted. Major carriers like SpiceJet and IndiGo have already issued travel advisories warning that connecting and direct flights to/from Delhi are being impacted.