Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Flight Disruptions Expected As Visibility Drops

New Delhi: A dense layer of fog covered the national capital region (NCR) early morning on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department already placing Delhi under red alert. As visibility has dropped sharply flight disruptions are expected across major airports in north India, with some major airlines already issuing passenger advisories.

Visuals across Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, Delhi's Anand Vihar and several areas in Noida showed a thick layer of fog, dropping visibility and pushing the already air quality back into ‘severe’ category.

IndiGo Warns of Flight Disruptions

IndiGo, the country's largest airline said that owing to foggy conditions, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted if reduced visibility conditions persist.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are making operational adjustments wherever required to keep journeys moving as smoothly as possible. We recommend checking your latest flight status before leaving for the airport," the airline posted on X.

“Should there be any changes to your flight, timely updates will be shared on your registered contact details and through our digital channels. Our teams remain attentive and ready to assist, and we will continue to keep you informed as conditions evolve. Here’s hoping for clearer skies soon,” it added.

Air India Says Some Morning Flights May Get Cancelled

Air India went ahead with an advisory saying that decreased visibility may impact flight schedules and may lead to cascading delays across its network. “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have taken proactive measures to minimise inconvenience to our passengers,” the airline posted on X.

“This includes planned cancellation of some morning flights most likely to be affected by fog with advance information to passengers to avoid prolonged and uncertain wait at the airports. In the event of any unexpected delay, diversion or cancellation of flights, our airport teams will remain at your service to extend necessary assistance and support,” it added.

Air India has also launched its FogCare initiative which allows passengers booked on certain flights during this winter months, which may be affected, to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers. Passengers can also reschedule their flights without any additional payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without penalty.

Flight Operations Under CAT III Protocol, Delhi Airport Says

The Delhi Airport said in an advisory that due to dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations.

“Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience,” it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi witnessed disruption in its flight operations due to dense fog. Approximately 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled at the airport, and 16 flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities.

Impact On AQI

The dense fog conditions are expected to worsen the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital region. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.