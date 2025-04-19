Deploy Military for 2 Months: Mithun Chakraborty Calls for President's Rule In Bengal

Kolkata: Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has urged the central government to consider imposing President's Rule in West Bengal, citing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation following a week of violence in Murshidabad. The violence was triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"I’ve requested many times, and I’m still requesting the Home Minister. At the very least, please deploy the military inside for two months during the elections. If they are deployed, then fair elections will happen..." Chakraborty said.

His remarks come amid clashes in several towns like Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur, which occurred from April 8 to 12. The violence claimed the lives of three, hundreds of arrests, and thousands were displaced, prompting both state and central authorities to intervene.

On the other hand, ignoring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay his visit, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose arrived in Malda and is expected to visit the violence-affected areas of Shamsherganj, Dhulian, Suti, and Jangipur in Murshidabad to assess the situation on the ground.

I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. Certainly, proactive action will be taken," he said.

Bose also mentioned that many women he spoke with reported being physically assaulted and intimidated. "They told me that they were intimidated. Miscreants entered their houses, physically assaulted them and used abusive language. All of them told me they want protection and security. They also want their houses, which were damaged and gutted, to be rebuilt. And they spoke of the need for livelihood opportunities," he added.