‘Women Living in Fear, Forced to Flee Homes’: NCW Sounds Alarm Over Murshidabad Violence Ahead of Meeting Victims

Kolkata: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday expressed deep concern over the safety of women in violence-hit Murshidabad, West Bengal, stating that ‘women are in fear’ and the commission will ensure strict action against those responsible for alleged harassment.

Women Are Living In Fear: NCW Chairperson

Rahatkar, who arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening, is leading an NCW probe committee to verify reports of atrocities against women following communal clashes in Murshidabad last week. The violence, which broke out during protests against the amended Waqf Act on April 11 and 12 in Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad, has led to the death of three and dozens were injured.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata before departing for Malda on Friday morning, Rahatkar said, “More than 800 people have been forced to migrate. Women are scared and living in fear. We will talk to them at the camps, verify reports on the ground, and ensure that justice is delivered. If any woman has faced harassment, we will take strict action.”

The commission had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports over many women being allegedly sexually assaulted in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian during the clashes. In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 16, NCW stated that the commission is deeply disturbed by the reports emerging from Murshidabad.

The commission also expressed regret over the situation of women in the region, who have not only suffered violence but have also been forced to leave behind their homes.

NCW Team In West Bengal

Accompanied by NCW member Archana Majumdar and Deputy Secretary Shivani Dey, Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will reportedly spend three days in the region, meeting victims, visiting camps, and holding discussions with local authorities, including the district magistrate and Superintendent of Police.

The NCW team is scheduled to visit Shamsherganj and Jaffarabad in Murshidabad on April 19 to meet women affected by the violence and assess the situation firsthand.

Ahead of leaving for Malda to meet the victims from the violence-hit areas, Vijaya Rahatkar spoke to the reporters and said, “Whenever such incidents take place, these are concerning for the women.”

'Murshidabad Violence Pre-Planned’: CM Mamata Banerjee

Calling the recent violence in Murshidabad ‘pre-planned’, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held the BJP-led Central government accountable for border security, especially if the involvement of Bangladeshis is confirmed.

Addressing a gathering of Muslim leaders in Kolkata, Banerjee referred to media reports suggesting a possible Bangladesh link to the clashes. “BSF takes care of the border and not the state government. Why did you allow the people of BJP to come from outside, cause a disturbance and run away?” the Chief Minister said.

CM Mamata Announces Compensation

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those killed during the violence and promised support for those whose homes and businesses were damaged. Under the State’s ‘Banglar Bari’ housing scheme, new homes will be built for affected families, and shopkeepers will be compensated for their losses, she announced.