'Despite Making Greatest Sacrifices for Country...': Punjab CM Rues 'Only State in India That Does Not Have Its Own Capital'

Hoshiarpur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday emphasised on the 77th Republic Day that despite Punjab's significant contributions to the country, it remains the only state without its own capital.

Addressing people in Hoshiarpur, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assured that his government will make all-out efforts to secure Chandigarh as Punjab's capital.

"Despite making the greatest sacrifices for the country, Punjab is the only state in India that does not have its own capital. On this Republic Day, I would also like to say that we will put in our best efforts for Punjab and its capital, Chandigarh. We will do whatever is necessary," he said.

Mann's statement highlights the long-standing issue of Chandigarh's status, which is currently a joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. He has been vocal about Punjab's rights and has raised the issue with the Centre, emphasising that the state has been facing injustice.

Chandigarh, a Union Territory (UT), remains a central point of contention between Punjab and Haryana, with both states claiming it as their exclusive capital since the 1966 reorganisation. Originally built as Punjab's capital, it currently serves as the joint capital, with property divided in a 60:40 ratio.

Following the 1966 Punjab Reorganisation Act, which carved Haryana out of Punjab, Chandigarh was designated a UT and made the joint capital. Punjab maintains that Chandigarh rightfully belongs to it as it was built for them to replace Lahore, while Haryana asserts its claim over the city.

The Centre recently proposed placing Chandigarh under tighter control via the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025, allowing direct administration by a centrally appointed official, which Punjab claims is a move to "snatch" their capital.

Punjab consistently passes resolutions demanding the transfer of the city to their state, while Haryana often pushes for its 40% share of land and resources to be fully recognised and separated. The Punjab and Haryana High Court serves both states and the UT, with the Governor of Punjab acting as the administrator.

The dispute continues to fuel political debate over administrative autonomy and territorial rights.

Mann also highlighted the state's rapid industrial growth, with ₹1.49 lakh crore investments since 2022, creating over 5 lakh jobs. He's inviting domestic and international companies to invest in Punjab, emphasising the state's potential.

"In the wake of Punjab's industrial revolution, an investment of 1 lakh 49,000 crore rupees has been made in the state from 2022 to now, resulting in more than 5 lakh youth being provided employment. We are inviting domestic and international companies to invest", he said.

Mann also shared welfare initiatives, including shutting down 21 toll plazas, saving ₹67 lakh for residents. The government prioritised community responsibility, cutting unnecessary expenses.

He emphasised Punjab's crucial role in India's progress, contributing significantly to the nation's food security. However, Mann criticised the plundering of Punjab's rights and assured that his government would thwart any attempts to loot the state's resources

He said, "For the sake of the welfare of the people of Punjab, we worked even without making promises, during which we shut down 21 toll plazas, saving 67 lakh rupees for the Punjabis. To fulfil our community responsibility, we cut unnecessary expenses. Punjab is such a state of the country without which the progress of India cannot even be imagined. By making the biggest contribution to the nation's granaries, Punjab fills the nation's belly. But unfortunately, no stone has been left unturned in plundering Punjab's rights. We have firmly thwarted every conspiracy to loot Punjab's rights."

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, he also congratulated through a post on X. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the citizens of the country on the 77th Republic Day. Thanks to the significant efforts of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Ji, our country's Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, granting every citizen the right to justice, freedom, equality, and human rights. It is our duty to honour our Constitution."