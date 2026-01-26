From Childhood Burns to Padma Shri: The Inspiring Journey of Dr Prema Dhanraj

New Delhi: As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, the remarkable journey of plastic surgeon Dr Prema Dhanraj, a 2024 Padma Shri awardee, stood out as the nation's spirit, where courage born from suffering and service is rooted in humanity.

As she shared her journey with Republic in the “Proud to Be Indian” segment, she revealed that the moment of receiving the Padma Shri award was profoundly emotional and entirely unexpected.

“I was very shocked and surprised. We are very quiet and simple people, just working for patients. We never expected anything like this,” she said.

She dedicated the honour to her mother, acknowledging the strength that shaped her journey.

“This is truly a blessing, and it belongs to my mother. The courage and encouragement she gave me helped me reach here, so that now I can give the same strength to other survivors. It was truly amazing, and I am very grateful.” She added

Further, the Padma Shri recipient shared a heartfelt message for India’s youth.

“I would advise the younger generation to believe in themselves and have passion in whatever they do, and they can achieve everything,” she said.

She also cautioned against constant comparison instead, she emphasised self-belief and purpose.

“When people compare themselves to others, they get upset and depressed, but I believe everybody is talented. God has blessed everyone. You just have to tap your talent and shine in this world.”

Childhood marked by tragedy

Her journey began with unimaginable pain. At just eight years old, she survived severe facial burns caused by a kitchen stove explosion in 1965. Over the years, she underwent 14 reconstructive surgeries at CMC Vellore, an experience that would later define her life’s mission.

Rather than breaking her spirit, the trauma shaped her empathy for burn survivors and inspired her to enter medicine.

From survivor to surgeon

She went on to build an extraordinary academic and medical career. She completed her BSc in 1974, MBBS in 1980, MS in Surgery in 1986, and MCh in Plastic Surgery in 1988. She also earned prestigious fellowships, including FACS and FRCS.

Her surgical career spanned three decades at CMC Vellore from 1980 to 2010, where she later became Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery. She played a key role in building a dedicated burn unit with a 99 per cent success rate and helped start MCh training programmes for students from India, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Over her career, she performed more than 1.5 lakh surgeries in India and thousands more across countries, including the US, Norway, Ethiopia, the UK, Kenya, and Australia.

Agni raksha: service beyond surgery

In 1999, she founded Agni Raksha, an NGO that provides holistic rehabilitation and free treatment to burn survivors. Through the organisation, over 25,000 victims have regained not just physical function, but confidence and dignity.

Agni Raksha also focuses on socio-economic rehabilitation, offering skill training and income-generating opportunities to marginalised communities, ensuring survivors are not left behind after medical recovery.

a life that reflects the republic’s values

Beyond the Padma Shri, her contributions have been recognised globally, with multiple national and international awards, honorary degrees, over 120 published articles, five authored books, and decades of teaching and mentorship.