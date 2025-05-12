"Destroy Enemy In The Sky": India Confirms Downing Pakistani Mirage Jet

The Indian Army on Monday released a video featuring glimpses from the execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, under which the Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out military strikes targeting military establishments and terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also foiled Pakistan's attempt to target Indian military establishments and civilian areas. The operation was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army posted the video on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption: "Destroy Enemy In The Sky."

The footage showcased how India tracked, monitored, and neutralized enemy drones, delivering a strong response to Pakistan’s provocations.

A message displayed in the video read: “The enemy in the sky planned a reckless gamble.” India, however, remained “patient”, detecting each move, and systematically tracking and destroying Pakistani drones and fighter jets.

“The sky remains ours. With India's Integrated Air Defence, we brought them to their knees,” stated a message in the video.

Several images in the video depicted the debris of a Pakistani Mirage aircraft.

Highlighting the prowess of the India's military, the video concluded with the message: “The guardians of our skies — Unyielding, Ready, Prepared.”

Press Briefing of DGMOs of All Three Services

Today, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of all three services held a press briefing to provide further details on the success of Operation Sindoor.

During the briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti stated, "Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on. A key highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous Akash air defence system. Establishing and operationalising such a potent air defence environment has only been possible due to the budgetary and policy support from the Government of India over the last decade."

“Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) deployed by Pakistan were also neutralised by our indigenously developed soft and hard-kill counter-UAS systems and the professionalism of our Indian Air Defence personnel," he further added.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, DGMO of the Indian Army, remarked, "In recent years, the nature of terrorist activities has changed, with innocent civilians increasingly being targeted. The attack in Pahalgam was the final straw — 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha'..."

India continues to maintain strict vigilance along the border areas.

Regarding this, Vice Admiral AN Pramod commented, "By effectively utilising multiple sensors and intelligence inputs, we are maintaining continuous surveillance to detect and neutralise threats as they emerge. All targeting is carried out at extended ranges under a comprehensive and effective layered fleet air defence mechanism — capable of countering drones, high-speed missiles, and both fighter and surveillance aircraft."

The Indian military also displayed debris of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, of Chinese origin, reportedly used by Pakistan during the attack. The wreckage of Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones shot down by Indian forces was also presented.

Reaffirming India's readiness, Air Marshal AK Bharti said, “All our military bases and systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake any future missions, should the need arise.”