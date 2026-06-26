'Detect, Deduct, Destroy': Amit Shah Vows 'Ruthless' Crackdown on Traffickers

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked states to adopt a "detect, deduct and destroy" strategy against drug trafficking networks, calling for a ruthless crackdown on cartels and kingpins while advocating a compassionate approach towards victims of addiction.

Addressing the 10th Apex-Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD), Shah stressed that the next three years would be decisive in India's fight against narcotics and urged states to strengthen coordination, real-time intelligence sharing, and enforcement against drug syndicates.

"Today, our country stands at such a delicate juncture in the battle against narcotics that the coming three years will determine whether addiction conquers us or we conquer addiction. For the future of our nation over the next 100 years, we must collectively fight this with unwavering resolve. For this, all governments must come together on a single platform. We must also include saints who guide the public, youth who shape the future, and the power of motherhood," Shah said.

Calling for greater coordination among states, the Union Home Minister said, "This should be a coordinated approach of all states to completely eradicate the smuggling of drugs."

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He stressed the need for a tough stance against drug syndicates while ensuring rehabilitation for victims.

"Those indulged in drugs' business are the biggest hurdles. Our response should be a roadmap-based approach. We will have to move ahead with a ruthless approach. We will have to keep a ruthless approach against those indulged in drug smuggling while showing a soft approach towards victims," Shah said.

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The Home Minister said the government's strategy for the current year was clearly defined and would be reviewed next year before preparing the next phase of action.

"There is no confusion on any level. Next year, we will review our fight against drugs and again plan for further steps. This year's roadmap is clear," he said.

Shah also emphasized that NCORD meetings should become result-oriented rather than merely increasing in number.

"I urge all Chief Secretaries and Police Chiefs to move forward in the direction of making NCORD meetings result-oriented. The number of meetings is certainly increasing, but it is also essential that they be result-oriented. Is effective implementation taking place on the decisions taken in the meetings? Are those decisions reviewed in the next meeting? Is there a rigorous and serious analysis of them? Efforts made at the state level in the direction of making meetings result-oriented can alone lead us to success," he added.

Referring to the scale of coordination over the past year, Shah said, "15,876 meetings were done in the last year in the fight against drugs. We will have to take it forward. The meetings are up to the mark, but we will have to review if these meetings are purpose-driven."

Highlighting enforcement priorities, Shah said authorities must intensify monitoring of the dark web, dismantle synthetic drug manufacturing units, and completely destroy trafficking networks.

"Dark web monitoring, circulation of drugs, labs prepared for synthetic drugs should be our priority... We will have to break the network of the smugglers. We should destroy the network. Kingpin should not be left at any cost. 'Detect, deduct and destroy', these three aims should be prepared accordingly," Shah added.

Urging states to improve information sharing, Shah said, "We must ensure real-time information sharing under all circumstances. For this, the NCB has developed several portals. I urge all Chief Secretaries and Police Chiefs to upload details of crimes in their respective states on these portals in a time-bound manner. This will enable the Government of India to review these cases and provide you with necessary feedback and suggestions."

Highlighting the Centre's anti-drug campaign, Shah said that from 2004 to 2014, 2.6 million kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized, compared to 11.8 million kilograms between 2014 and 2026.

"Over the ten years from 2004 to 2014, 2.6 million kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized. In contrast, from 2014 to 2026, we have seized 11.8 million kilograms of synthetic drugs. This shows that our campaign is steadily progressing towards success. The value of the drugs seized during 2004 to 2014 was approximately 40,000 crore rupees. Whereas the value of the drugs seized between 2014 and 2026 is approximately 1,84,000 crore rupees. This reflects the remarkable increase in the effectiveness and scope of our actions," Shah said.

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade.