'Beyond Imagination': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Urges Society to Reflect After Shocking Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described the murder of Pune resident Ketan Agarwal as "beyond imagination", saying the incident should not be viewed merely as a criminal case but as a wake-up call for society.

"This is an extremely shocking incident, something beyond imagination. It is the kind of incident that compels us, as a society, to seriously reflect," he said.

His remarks came ahead of a scheduled meeting with Ketan's parents during his visit to Pune at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch as the investigation into the murder conspiracy continues to uncover fresh details.

'This Is Not Just a Crime, But a Social Issue': Fadnavis

The chief minister said the incident raises serious questions about the mindset of young people and the environment in which they are growing up.

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He further questioned how children from educated and financially secure families could develop such "malicious and destructive thinking."

"In reality, this case should not be viewed merely as a crime but also from a social perspective. Society must consider what kind of environment and system needs to be created so that such cruel and revenge-driven thoughts do not develop in children at such a young age," he stated.

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How The Murder Plot Evolved

According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy began weeks before the murder. Police claim Siya first contemplated killing Ketan during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31 after seeing him near the edge of the cliff.

Investigators allege that a second visit was planned but did not materialise after Ketan's parents reportedly refused permission as the couple was preparing for a pre-wedding trip to Bali.

Police further claim that an initial attempt to kill Ketan was made on June 14 when Siya allegedly tried to push him off the fort after pretending to spot a snake. Ketan, however, survived after grabbing a tree branch.

Coffee Shop Meeting Before Murder

According to police, Siya and co-accused Chetan allegedly met at a Pune café on June 17, where they finalised the murder plan. CCTV footage reportedly shows the two together before the incident.

Investigators allege Siya shared YouTube videos of Lohagad Fort with Chetan and discussed the exact location from where Ketan could allegedly be pushed. The duo allegedly planned to communicate using hand signals to avoid attracting attention.

Police have also examined chats exchanged on June 18 and analysed nearly 2,004 calls, amounting to approximately 238 hours of conversations between January and June through regular calls, WhatsApp and FaceTime, which they consider key digital evidence.

What Happened On June 18?

According to investigators, Siya convinced Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort on June 18 under the pretext of celebrating her birthday a day early.

Police allege Chetan reached the fort disguised in a hoodie, mask and headphones after leaving his own phone behind and using another person's mobile device to conceal his location. After allegedly receiving a pre-decided signal from Siya, Chetan pushed Ketan into a gorge, resulting in fatal head injuries, police said.

Siya or Chetan – Who Pushed Ketan?

Police said both accused have allegedly admitted to being part of the conspiracy but are blaming each other for delivering the fatal push.

According to police sources, Chetan claimed Siya pushed Ketan, while Siya alleged that Chetan was responsible for the fatal act. Investigators also claimed that both accused displayed no remorse during questioning.