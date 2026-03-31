Development Will Be the Defining Issue, Says Youngest BJP Candidate Rishiraj Hazarika; Strong Support for Himanta Biswa Sarma in Ranganadi

Lakhimpur: As Assam moves closer to a crucial electoral phase, a strong development-centric narrative is shaping the political discourse in the newly formed Ranganadi constituency. Rishiraj Hazarika, BJP candidate, speaking exclusively, asserted that governance and infrastructure growth under Himanta Biswa Sarma have set a benchmark that no previous Chief Minister in Assam has been able to match.

“We believe development will be the biggest issue in the coming days. And wherever development is discussed, the name of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma naturally comes up,” Rishiraj Hazarika said.

Positioning himself as a committed foot soldier of the BJP, Rishiraj outlined a vision for Ranganadi focused on road connectivity, infrastructure expansion, and long-term economic opportunities. The constituency, carved out after delimitation, holds strategic and demographic importance, particularly in the context of indigenous representation.

“There was a time when it became almost impossible for an indigenous person to be elected from here. Issues like infiltration and encroachment had deeply affected this region, especially along the North Bank,” he noted.

Advertisement

Mass Support and Political Momentum

Citing his recent outreach, Hazarika claimed to have held over 40 public meetings across the constituency, witnessing large gatherings ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 people-even in remote areas accessible only by boats.

“This clearly indicates that public sentiment is in favour of the BJP. People are not just voting for a candidate or a party-they are voting for their future and their children’s future,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Big Push on Infrastructure and Education

Highlighting recent announcements, he termed the proposed engineering college in Ranganadi as a “historic milestone,” something that residents could not have imagined a few years ago.

“Just three days ago, the Chief Minister announced an engineering college here. Alongside that, there are plans for an Assam Police commando battalion training centre. These initiatives will transform the region,” he said.

Additionally, the declaration of new municipal boards in areas like Laluk and Banderdewa is expected to accelerate urban development in the region.

Youth at the Centre of the Agenda

Addressing the aspirations of the youth, Hazarika identified unemployment as the most pressing issue.

“Today, most of our youth are forced to work outside Assam. Not because they want to, but because they have no options here. Our goal is to bring them back within the next five years,” he said.

He emphasized that new institutions and infrastructure projects would generate employment locally. He also proposed setting up coaching ecosystems similar to Allen and Chanakya institutes across constituencies to prepare students for competitive exams.

“Our dream is that children from tea garden families or rural backgrounds should occupy positions like Deputy Commissioner in the next 10 years,” he added.

Attack on Opposition

Taking a dig at the opposition, the BJP leader dismissed their campaign strategy, stating that “diverting youth attention will not work.”

“The BJP works on a system of performance and service. Tickets are not given based on expectations, but on ground-level work and multiple surveys conducted by the party,” he said.

He also questioned the credibility of the opposition candidate, pointing out repeated electoral defeats by large margins.

A Combined Force of Youth and Experience

The leader concluded by expressing confidence that the combination of youth energy and the blessings of the elderly would drive BJP’s victory in Ranganadi.