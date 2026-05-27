Devotees' Donation Money Used To Pay Food, Accommodation Bills Of VIP Guests In Kedarnath? Probe Ordered

Dehradun: A four-member committee has been formed to investigate allegations that the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee paid the accommodation and food bills of VIP guests visiting Kedarnath Dham. The inquiry was ordered after claims circulated on social media that expenses linked to the stay and catering of prominent devotees were cleared through the temple committee’s funds.

The investigation was ordered by BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad on the directions of committee chairperson Hemant Dwivedi. The panel has been asked to examine the matter and submit its report within three weeks. The temple committee said it took note of the reports being shared online and decided to formally look into the allegations.

The BKTC Chairman stated that, considering the seriousness of the matter and with the objective of ensuring a fair investigation and bringing out the truth, a four-member departmental inquiry committee has been formed. He emphasised that misuse of temple donation funds will not be tolerated at any level, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He added that the findings of the probe will be made public once the report is submitted.

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The BKTC Chairman further stated that the Temple Committee is committed to the principles of transparency and accountability, and all facts will be made public after the inquiry report is submitted and responsibility is fixed.

The committee is expected to examine documents, bills and the payment process linked to the alleged expenses.

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The controversy began after social media posts claimed that bills of prominent devotees who visited Kedarnath for darshan were paid from the temple committee’s account. The temple body has not confirmed the allegations and has said the matter will be examined before responsibility is fixed.