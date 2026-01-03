Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga River on First Day of Magh Mela in Haridwar | Watch

Haridwar: Devotees gathered in large numbers at Haridwar on Saturday to take a holy dip in the Ganga River on the occasion of Paush Purnima. The day marked the first 'snaan' as well as the commencement of the Magh Mela 2026.

From early morning, pilgrims from across the country arrived at the ghats to participate in the ritual bath, which holds special religious significance in Hindu tradition. The atmosphere at the ghats was marked by devotional fervour, with chants and prayers echoing along the riverbanks.

The Magh Mela will continue in the coming weeks, with several other essential bathing dates scheduled ahead. The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz., on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of the moon – Krishna Pakhsa – in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of the moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of the waxing phase of the moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of the moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh).

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event.