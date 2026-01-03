India Debunks Claims of PM Modi–Somaliland Talks, Calls Recognition Reports ‘Fake’

New Delhi: India has debunked claims made by a social media account stating that the President of the Republic of Somaliland held official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that India was set to recognise Somaliland.

Responding to the claims, the MEA Fact Check unit stated that the claims are "fake" and urged people to stay alert against disinformation.

In a post on X, the Minister of External Affairs Fact Check unit wrote, "Fake news alert! The posts below are fake. Be vigilant against fake news on social media platforms."

The government agency also shared screenshots of the malicious posts of the social media handles circulating the false news.

The post was shared by an account named "ME24 – Middle East 24", which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held formal discussions with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and that recognition of Somaliland by "the world's largest democracy" was imminent.

MEA FactCheck also rejected reports that Somalia had recalled its ambassador to India over the alleged recognition move, stating that the online content was false.

Screenshots shared by the unit showed visuals and captions falsely portraying official-level engagement between India and Somaliland, which the government said had no basis.

The clarification assumes importance given Somaliland's long-standing political status.

The region declared independence from Somalia on May 18, 1991, following the Somali Civil War, but has not been recognised internationally, except by Israel, which formally acknowledged Somaliland as a sovereign state on December 26, 2025.

Amid the broader international debate, Somaliland has rejected allegations that it agreed to host Israeli military facilities or resettle displaced Palestinians from Gaza in exchange for recognition.

Israel Recognises Somaliland As Independent Nation

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords, saying Israel wanted to support "a democratic, moderate country" willing to participate in the agreement, according to reports.

The declaration of mutual recognition was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on behalf of Israel and by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi for Somaliland. The breakaway region is located in a strategically important part of the Horn of Africa, along the Red Sea corridor.

Speaking to President Abdullahi over the phone, Netanyahu described the moment as historic.

Somaliland President Abdurrahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as Cirro, is expected to visit Israel in the coming weeks, during which he would formally join the Abraham Accords, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported.

The recognition has triggered protests across Somalia, with demonstrations reported on December 30 in Mogadishu, Baidoa, Dhusamareb and other cities. The African Union and the European Union reiterated that Somalia's territorial integrity should be respected, Al Jazeera reported.