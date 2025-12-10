DGCA Cracks Down, Orders Immediate Inspections At 11 Airports As IndiGo Crisis Throws Air Travel Into Chaos

New Delhi: As chaotic scenes unfolded at airports across India while the country’s biggest airline, IndiGo, battled operational issues, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered immediate on-site inspections at eleven airports nationwide.

The 11 airports identified for urgent checks include Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Cochin, Lucknow, Amritsar and Dehradun.



As per the order, the officials have been asked to visit the airport within 2-3 days and asked to submit a comprehensive report to DGCA within 24 hours of inspection.

Check Safety Preparedness

Amid the massive disruption and chaos that engulfed airports across India, the DGCA stepped in and stated that the inspection was mainly to check safety preparedness, operational readiness, airlines responsiveness during the time of crisis.

Officials have also been asked to review flight delays and cancellations, assess terminal congestion, monitor queue management at check-in counters, security checkpoints and boarding gates, and evaluate whether IndiGo and the airports have deployed adequate operational staff, according to reports

Furthermore, right from checking on airline help desks if they are working round the clock, quality of information and if delays and cancellations information is being delivered on time to availability of essential amenities such as drinking water, they have been asked to look at all these facilities.

The regulator has further asked to check if assistance is provided to senior citizens, children, pregnant women and passengers with reduced mobility.

Review of Seating Arrangements

Apart from these, the order also states review of seating arrangements in holding areas, senior airline management presence at airports, hygiene and cleanliness of toilets and other terminal facilities, and the deployment of housekeeping staff.

The officials have also been asked to keep a check on pending baggage status deliveries and address the backlog, if any. Furthermore, they have also asked to communicate with passengers directly to get feedback on the support given.

The officers are also asked by DGCA to check if the help desks run by IndiGo are functioning, and also if airline and airport operator have established operational control rooms, and whether grievance handling mechanisms are working as intended.

The order also talks about scrutiny of timeliness of SMS, WhatsApp and email notifications being sent to passengers regarding delays and cancellations of their respective flights.

DGCA’s move comes amid growing public frustration over repeated delays, cancellations and poor crowd management at several airports handling IndiGo flights.