‘Follow Rules Or Face Action’: Goa CM Launches Blitz Checks On Nightclubs, Warns Of Strict Action After Club Blaze

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced sweeping enforcement measures and tightening of scrutiny across the state’s nightlife establishments, as investigations deepen into the horrific nightclub fire in Arpora that killed 25 people and triggered nationwide outrage.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Sawant confirmed that an Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against the Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav, co‑owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa. “Six people have already been arrested and others involved will also be arrested soon,” he said, assuring that “no one responsible will be spared”.

The Chief Minister said the state government has directed the Tourism Department to strictly enforce the advisory issued in the recent safety-review meeting. This includes a comprehensive check of licences of clubs, pubs, and restaurants, and mandatory adherence to fire-safety norms.

“Licences will be checked. Fire-safety norms must be followed. The government will take strict action if any norms are violated,” Sawant said.

Calling for greater vigilance, Sawant appealed to tourists to abide by all rules and regulations of the state. “We are requesting tourists to follow all the rules. No liquor should be served without an appropriate licence,” he said, adding that the administration will intensify inspections across coastal belts and high-footfall entertainment zones.

The CM reaffirmed that the government is taking the incident “very seriously” and that accountability, both criminal and administrative, will be established. The ongoing investigation is also examining lapses in permissions, emergency exits, fire-safety equipment and building compliance at the nightclub.

The Arpora blaze has sparked widespread concern over safety standards in Goa’s booming nightlife sector. With enforcement agencies now under high alert and a government-led crackdown underway, more arrests and shutdowns of non-compliant establishments are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers have filed for an anticipatory bail in Rohini Court, Delhi, in a bid to avoid arrest. The duo, who run multiple hospitality ventures and are known for their upscale restaurant chain Romeo Lane, have been on the run since the incident. Their bail plea comes even as the Goa Police intensify efforts to trace them after they fled to Phuket within hours of the tragedy.

According to investigators, the Luthra brothers left for Phuket early on December 7, just hours after the fire broke out at their Goa club. A Look Out Circular was issued the same evening, but immigration records confirmed that the two had already boarded a flight at 5.30 am. Their sudden departure raised immediate suspicion that they were attempting to evade the investigation.

Sources say the brothers also own a residence in Dubai, where some of their family members live. They had reportedly returned from Dubai only four days before the fire. This connection led agencies to suspect that the duo might attempt to escape to Dubai via Phuket. As soon as their travel details surfaced, the Goa Police alerted the CBI and Interpol to prevent any onward movement.

Investigators detained their third partner, Ajay Gupta. A GST certificate issued last year lists Gupta as a partner in the club. Gupta was found admitted to a private hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar late at night, claiming a spinal ailment. The Goa Police took him into custody from the hospital and brought him to the Delhi Crime Branch office.

Another accused, Bharat Kohli, has already been arrested in Delhi and is being taken to Goa for further questioning. Meanwhile, Goa Police continue to conduct raids in Delhi to trace the remaining suspects.