DGCA Issues Advisory to Airlines After Pahalgam Attack, Calls for Extra Flights and Waivers to Help Stranded Tourists | Image: X

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an urgent advisory to all airlines operating in the region.

The advisory was issued in response to a sudden surge in demand for outbound flights from Srinagar, as tourists rush to return home. To address the situation, the DGCA has urged airlines to swiftly ramp up operations by increasing the number of flights and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to major cities across India.

“Airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the advisory read.

The DGCA has also appealed to the airlines to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling charges for the passengers.

"The airlines are requested to consider waiving cancellations and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during the difficult time," the advisory further added.

Earlier in the day, Air India was the first to announce a waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees for flights to and from Srinagar. IndiGo quickly followed suit with a similar initiative, offering support to passengers.

In response to the tragic terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 dead, Air India on Wednesday also announced two additional special flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai respectively on Wednesday, April 23.

The two additional flights are scheduled as follows:

Srinagar to Delhi – 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – 12 PM

The airline informed that bookings for both flights are now open, and all other scheduled services to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as planned. Air India will offer complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to all passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025.

The airline also advised the passengers to contact Air India's support centre at 011 69329333 or 011 69329999.

Indigo in its travel advisory also announced two special flights on April 23 and directed passengers to call +91 124 4973838 and +91 124 6173838 for further assistance.