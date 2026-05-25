DGCA Mandates Self-Declaration Forms, In-Flight Isolation Steps Amid Global Ebola Alert

Following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a set of directives for all airlines.

The order, issued on Monday and dated May 22, acts on standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The Ministry warned that nations bordering the DRC and Uganda, such as South Sudan, face a "high risk of disease transmission."

Mandatory Self-Declaration and In-Flight Warnings

Under the new guidelines, any airline operating direct or indirect flights connecting to Uganda and the DRC must enforce the mandatory collection of Self-Declaration Forms. This rule applies to all crew members and passengers—regardless of nationality—who are originating from or transiting through the affected zones.

Airlines are also required to make explicit in-flight announcements regarding Ebola symptoms. Passengers exhibiting fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, or bleeding must report immediately to the cabin crew and the medical unit upon arrival. Furthermore, if a traveler develops any of these symptoms within 21 days of landing in India, they must seek immediate assistance from designated hospitals and notify the Airport Health Office.

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Strict In-Flight Quarantine Protocols

The DGCA has laid out a highly detailed containment protocol to isolate any suspected Ebola cases mid-flight:

Isolation

Dedicated Caregiver

Facilities

Protective Gear

Data Sharing

Decontamination

Crew Training and Emergency Inventory

To ensure these measures are executed seamlessly, the DGCA has directed airlines to conduct targeted training for their staff on mid-flight public health crises. Aircraft must also be heavily stocked with essential medical inventory, including:

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Universal Precaution and First-Aid kits

Triple-layer masks and disposable gloves

PPE kits and hand sanitizers

Bio-hazard disposal bags

Zero Cases in India

"No case of Ebola Virus Disease has been reported in India so far," the government confirmed on Monday.