DGCA Proposes Free 48-Hour Flight Cancellations and Faster Refunds: What Travellers Need to Know | Image: Canva

New Delhi: Air travellers may soon get a big relief while booking tickets. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed new rules that make flight bookings more flexible and refunds faster.

According to the draft policy, passengers will get a 48-hour “look-in” period after booking their flight. During this time, they can cancel or change their ticket without paying any extra cancellation fee. However, if a traveller changes the date or route, they may still have to pay the difference in fare.

This rule will apply only to domestic flights booked more than five days before travel and international flights booked at least 15 days in advance. The facility will not apply to last-minute bookings or tickets bought through third-party platforms.

The DGCA also wants airlines to process refunds within 21 working days, even if the ticket was booked through a travel agent. This is part of the regulator’s plan to make air travel smoother and more transparent for passengers.

In another important rule, airlines cannot charge passengers for correcting name errors if the mistake is reported within 24 hours of booking. This applies to tickets booked directly from the airline’s website.

The aviation body has opened the draft for public feedback until November 30, 2025. Once approved, these changes will become part of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), which guide how airlines handle bookings and refunds.

