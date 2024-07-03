sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:25 IST, July 3rd 2024

DGCA Seeks Report Over Air India Cancelling Scheduled Flight To Fly Out Cricket Team From Barbados

DGCA seeks report from Air India on reports that a scheduled flight from Newark to Delhi was deployed for flying out the Indian cricket team from Barbados.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Controversy arose regarding the special flight bringing Team India, why did DGCA ask for answer from Air India?
DGCA seeks report from Air India for 'cancelling' scheduled flight to accommodate Indian cricket team from Barbados | Image: X/ICC
