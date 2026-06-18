DGP Nalin Prabhat Flags Off 45 Rescue Teams, Bolstering Amarnath Yatra Safety With Advanced Training

Srinagar: Preparedness for the annual Amarnath Yatra was intensified on Thursday as Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat flagged off 45 specialised Mountain Rescue Teams, equipped with advanced gear and training, to safeguard pilgrims across vulnerable stretches of the route.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that these rescue units; drawn from J&K Police, SDRF, NDRF, SSB, BSF and other agencies will be deployed at 25 strategic points, including Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps as well as the Holy Cave. Their role is to ensure swift response to landslides, flash floods, accidents or other emergencies during the pilgrimage.

“Forty-five columns of rescue teams are being stationed at critical locations to assist Yatris. This year, we have upgraded equipment and enhanced training standards to strengthen our disaster response,” said SDRF Director Imtiyaz Hussain Mir.

“We are hopeful the pilgrimage will remain peaceful and we will discharge our duties to the best of our abilities,” added Mir.

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“Every year sudden weather changes cause accidents. These rescue teams give us confidence, but timely action is what matters most,” said Abdul Rashid, a pony operator. “Pilgrims come with faith; it is our duty to ensure they return safely,” he added. Amarnath Yatra routes have historically been prone to natural hazards, with past incidents of landslides and adverse weather conditions affecting pilgrims and infrastructure.

Disaster management teams, alongside the multi-layered security grid, will remain deployed throughout the pilgrimage to ensure safety and well-being.

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Mountain Rescue Teams have been a regular feature of the Yatra, but this year’s enhanced training and upgraded equipment support from central agencies mark a significant step in disaster preparedness.

Officials stressed that the deployment is part of a broader strategy to integrate security and disaster management, ensuring that rescue operations can be launched immediately in case of any eventuality.