DGP Punjab Police Apprehends Arrest Of Three Operatives In Cross-Border Smuggling Network

Amritsar: In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended three operatives involved in a cross-border organised arms & narco-hawala network, informed the DGP Punjab Police. The gang was smuggling heroin and weapons from Pakistan and had an active presence in the border areas of Punjab.

Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused, Harpreet Singh & Gurpal Singh, who earlier went to Malaysia, are linked with cross-border smugglers. On their disclosure, police recovered 2.02 kg of Heroin and two .30 bore pistols, according to the police. Their associate Ranjodh Singh is also arrested with two pistols and ₹3.5 Lakh drug money, which was meant to be routed via hawala.

Recovery: 2.02 Kg Heroin, 4 Pistols (including 1 Glock 9MM), ₹3.5 Lakh drug money. A case is registered at PS Gate Hakiman, and further investigation is underway to expose the complete nexus. The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard Punjab. On September 3, in a major blow to terrorist networks, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, arrested two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhvir Singh alias Landa Harike and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky and Harpreet Singh alias Prince, and authorities have recovered one .32 calibre pistol, one .315 calibre pistol, and nine live cartridges from their possession. In a social media post on X, the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a major blow to terrorist networks, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with @TarnTaranPolice, arrests two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike -- Vikramjit Singh @ Vicky and Harpreet Singh @ Prince and recover One .32 caliber pistol and One .315 caliber pistol and 9 live cartridges.”