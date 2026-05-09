From Dakshineswar Kali Temple To Dhak-Dhunuchi Naach And Chhau, Bengal’s Spirit Dominates Suvendu Adhikari’s Historic Swearing-In

New Delhi: West Bengal is set to witness a historic milestone on Saturday, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is prepared to take an oath as the state’s first chief minister from the party.

The ceremony, to be held at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground, will be deeply rooted in Bengal’s rich traditions featuring dhak beats, dhunuchi performances, Purulia Chhau dancers, folk artists, and symbolic tributes that promise to shape the atmosphere at the historic venue.

The Brigade Parade Ground, long associated with Bengal’s political movements from the Left Front era to Mamata Banerjee’s mega rallies, transformed into a celebration of Bengali identity and “Sonar Bangla” imagery ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

Brigade Parade Ground

Bengal’s Folk Culture Takes Over Brigade Parade Ground

Folk artists and performers from across West Bengal arrived at the venue early in the day to participate in the celebrations, such as Purulia Chhau dancers performing traditional masked dance routines, adding a vibrant folk element to the ceremony.

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Dhak beats echoed through the grounds while dhunuchi dance performances, closely associated with Durga Puja festivities, became one of the biggest highlights of the event.

Symbolic representations of Maa Durga, the Ganga and Dakshineswar Kali Temple were also integrated into the ceremony décor and visuals.

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Further, a folk artist from Cooch Behar, who travelled to Kolkata for the event, said, “I am feeling great.”

Memorial for BJP Workers Killed in Political Violence

One of the most emotional moments at the venue was the memorial erected in honour of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal over the years.

The installation at Brigade Parade Ground drew attention from BJP supporters and leaders, many of whom described it as a tribute to party workers who had “sacrificed” during Bengal’s prolonged political battles.

The memorial also became symbolic of the BJP’s larger narrative during the election campaign, where the party repeatedly accused the previous regime of political violence and intimidation.

‘Sonar Bangla Era Begins’: From Left Stronghold to BJP’s Power Stage

The BJP secured a massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari emerged as one of the biggest faces of the election after defeating Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes, while also retaining Nandigram.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the swearing-in ceremony along with several senior NDA leaders and chief ministers.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan also arrived in Kolkata ahead of the event. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura CM Manik Saha are also among the leaders attending the ceremony.

The announcement of Adhikari as the BJP Legislative Party leader was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a key meeting in Kolkata on Friday.

Ahead of the ceremony, Suvendu Adhikari also described the moment as the beginning of a new political era for the state.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Today marks the end of decades of misrule and the beginning of a ‘Double Engine’ era of development, peace, and prosperity. The era of ‘Sonar Bangla’ officially begins.”