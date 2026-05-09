West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari To Take Oath As First-Ever BJP CM of Bengal, PM Modi to Attend
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: Amit Shah announced Adhikari as the Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the West Bengal swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: As West Bengal enters the BJP-era of governance, its Legislative Party leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday.
Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP CM of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced Adhikari as the Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata.
"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah said. Shortly after the announcement, Adhikari met the West Bengal Governor R N Ravi and officially staked a claim to form the BJP government in the state. Senior BJP leaders, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Tapas Roy, accompanied Adhikari to the Lok Bhavan.
Adhikari expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking to the reporters after his appointment, the CM-elect said, “I express gratitude to the national president, to Amit Shah. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, I have been elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party. I have received support from all MLAs. There is democracy in the BJP. We will fulfil the commitment of the BJP made during elections for the organisation and the public.”
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul called Suvendu Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal, asserting that he has worked tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years.
Adhikari won both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats in the 2026 elections. Repeating Nandigram of 2021, this time around, he defeated outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes.
In the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP secured 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 80 seats, putting an end to its 15-year rule in the State. After 34 years of the Left and 15 years of TMC, Bengal once again echoed the spirit of 'Poriborton'.
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West Bengal Cm Oath Ceremony LIVE: 'Giant-killer' Suvendu Adhikari Defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021 and 2026
Suvendu Adhikari secured a double victory by winning both his home seat of Nandigram and the Bhabanipur constituency in South Kolkata. In a significant upset at Bhabanipur, he unseated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, winning by a margin exceeding 15,000 votes.
Adhikari originally earned his reputation as a "giant-killer" during the 2021 Assembly elections when he first defeated Banerjee in their high-stakes contest in Nandigram.
West Bengal Cm Oath Ceremony LIVE: What Agnimitra Paul Has to Say On Suvendu's Feat?
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Samik Bhattacharya said the party’s rise to power in the state was the dream of “millions of BJP workers”. Calling it a historic moment, he said, “On the land of Shyama Prasad, a government of Shyama Prasad is going to be formed,” adding that there could hardly be a bigger moment in their lives. Bhattacharya claimed that the people of West Bengal had “uprooted and thrown away the reign of jungle raj” and termed the BJP’s victory a “victory of democracy”.
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BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the party’s long struggle in the state had finally paid off with the people voting for change. Claiming that the “dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee has been fulfilled”, Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool Congress and the Congress were rejected by the public for “oppressing people and misusing power”. He said voters gave a “befitting reply” to the opposition parties by electing the BJP to power in the state.
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PM Modi to Attend Ceremony
West Bengal CM oath ceremony LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several senior Union ministers and around 20 chief ministers from BJP-ruled states are expected to attend the high-profile event as the BJP forms its first government in West Bengal.
West Bengal CM Oath Ceremony LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari to Be Bengal's First BJP CM
In a historic shift for West Bengal’s political landscape, senior leader Suvendu Adhikari is set to become the state’s first BJP Chief Minister. This transition marks the end of decades of resistance to the party’s influence in the region.
Following a decisive electoral victory, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that Adhikari was unanimously chosen to lead the BJP legislature party during a high-level meeting with newly elected MLAs. Following the announcement, Adhikari met with Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan to officially stake his claim to the government. The Governor has since invited him to be sworn in at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground on May 9.
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