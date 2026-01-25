Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma & Shibu Soren | Full List Of People Honoured With Padma Awards 2026

New Delhi: On the eve of India’s 77th Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs released the Padma Awards list for 2026, with President Droupadi Murmu approving the conferment of 131 honours across three categories of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The honours recognise distinguished service in fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science, medicine, literature, education, sports, trade, industry and civil service. Among the awardees are 19 women, 6 foreigners, NRIs, PIOs or OCIs and 16 posthumous recipients.

The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan is India’s second-highest civilian award and is conferred for exceptional and distinguished service. The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award, given for distinguished service of a high order, while the Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award, awarded for distinguished service in any field.

Here is the full list of people who have been conferred one of the highest civilian awards of India:

Padma Vibhushan

As many as five people have been awarded Padma Vibhushan in field of art, public affairs, and literature and education.

Advertisement

Dharmendra Singh Deol (Art) K.T. Thomas (Public Affairs) N Rajam (Art) P Narayanan (Literature and Education) V S Achuthanandhan (Public Affairs)

Padma Bhushan

Thirteen people have been conferred with the third-highest civilian award in various fields.

Alka Yagnik (Art) Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Public Affairs) Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy (Medicine) Mammootty (Art) Nori Dattatreyudu (Medicine) Piyush Pandey (Art) S K M Maeilanandhan (Social Work) Shatavadhani R Ganesh (Art) Shibu Soren (Public Affairs) Uday Kotak (Trade and Industry) V K Malhotra (Public Affairs) Vellappally Natesan (Public Affairs) Vijay Amritraj (Sports)

Padma Shri

The government has conferred 113 Padma Shri awards this year.

Advertisement

A E Muthunayagam (Science and Engineering) Anil Kumar Rastogi (Art) Anke Gowda M. (Social Work) Armida Fernandez (Medicine) Arvind Vaidya (Art) Ashok Khade (Trade and Industry) Ashok Kumar Singh (Science and Engineering) Asok Kumar Haldar (Literature and Education) Baldev Singh (Sports) Bhagwandas Raikwar (Sports) Bharat Singh Bharti (Art) Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda (Art) Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous, Art) Brij Lal Bhat (Social Work) Buddha Rashmi Mani (Others - Archaeology) Budhri Tati (Social Work) Chandramouli Gaddamanugu (Science and Engineering) Charan Hembram (Literature and Education) Chiranji Lal Yadav (Art) Deepika Reddy (Art) Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya (Art) Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad (Art) Gafruddin Mewati Jogi (Art) Gambir Singh Yonzone (Literature and Education) Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous, Art) Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo, Art) Gopal Ji Trivedi (Science and Engineering) Guduru Venkat Rao (Medicine) H V Hande (Medicine) Shri Hally War (Social Work) Shri Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous, Art) Haricharan Saikia (Art) Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar (Sports) Inderjit Singh Sidhu (Social Work) Janardan Bapurao Bothe (Social Work) Jogesh Deuri (Others - Agriculture) Juzer Vasi (Science and Engineering) Jyotish Debnath (Art) K Pajanivel (Sports) K Ramasamy (Science and Engineering) K Vijay Kumar (Civil Service) Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous, Public Affairs) Kailash Chandra Pant (Literature and Education) Kalamandalam Vimala Menon (Art) Kewal Krishan Thakral (Medicine) Khem Raj Sundriyal (Art) Kollakal Devaki Amma G (Social Work) Krishnamurty Balasubramanian (Science and Engineering) Kumar Bose (Art) Kumarasamy Thangaraj (Science and Engineering) Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch (Art) Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova (Literature and Education) Madhavan Ranganathan (Art) Maganti Murali Mohan (Art) Mahendra Kumar Mishra (Literature and Education) Mahendra Nath Roy (Literature and Education) Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (Literature and Education) Mangala Kapoor (Literature and Education) Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai (Art) Mohan Nagar (Social Work) Narayan Vyas (Others - Archaeology) Naresh Chandra Dev Varma (Literature and Education) Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala (Social Work) Nuruddin Ahmed (Art) Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan (Art) Padma Gurmet (Medicine) Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy (Medicine) Pokhila Lekthepi (Art) Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore (Medicine) Prateek Sharma (Medicine) Praveen Kumar (Sports) Prem Lal Gautam (Science and Engineering) Prosenjit Chatterjee (Art) Dr. Punniamurthy Natesan (Medicine) R Krishnan (Posthumous, Art) RVS Mani (Civil Service) Rabilal Tudu (Literature and Education) Raghupat Singh (Posthumous, Others - Agriculture) Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar (Art) Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar (Art) Rajendra Prasad (Medicine) Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous, Others - Animal Husbandry) Ramamurthy Sreedher (Others - Radio Broadcasting) Ramchandra Godbole and Ms. Suneeta Godbole (Duo, Medicine) Ratilal Borisagar (Literature and Education) Rohit Sharma (Sports) S G Susheelamma (Social Work) Sangyusang S Pongener (Art) Sant Niranjan Dass (Others - Spiritualism) Sarat Kumar Patra (Art) Saroj Mandal (Medicine) Satish Shah (Posthumous, Art) Satyanarayan Nuwal (Trade and Industry) Savita Punia (Sports) Professor Shafi Shauq (Literature and Education) Shashi Shekhar Vempati (Literature and Education) Shrirang Devaba Lad (Others - Agriculture) Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar (Science and Engineering) Shyam Sundar (Medicine) Simanchal Patro (Art) Sivasankari (Literature and Education) Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi (Medicine) Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj (Social Work) TT Jagannathan (Posthumous, Trade and Industry) Taga Ram Bheel (Art) Tarun Bhattacharya (Art) Techi Gubin (Social Work) Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam (Art) Tripti Mukherjee (Art) Veezhinathan Kamakoti (Science and Engineering) Vempaty Kutumba Sastry (Literature and Education) Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous, Sports) Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous, Art)