Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident: Delhi Police Chargesheet Says 'Golden Hour' of Trauma Care Lost by Taking Victim to Distant Hospital

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in the Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident case. In this accident, Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, was killed. A section related to the offence of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder is invoked.

A Delhi Police chargesheet was filed against the accused Gaganpreet Kaur, which says that the victim could have been saved with timely medical care. However, the golden hour in trauma was lost due to taking the victim to the Nulife hospital, at 23 minutes away. Other hospitals like Army Base Hospital and AIIMS were at a distance of 10-15 minutes away.

The police have filed the charge sheet in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg. Charge sheet under consideration before the court. A Detailed Accident Report (DAR) has also been filed in the court.

A lawyer for the victim's family confirmed that the chargesheet and a detailed accident report were filed last week. The Charge sheet is filed under sections 281, 125(b), 105, 238(a) of BNS. It is stated that there are 34 witnesses in the chargesheet. The total pages of the chargesheet was more than 400, including the documents.

The police have said that the survival time is at least 15 minutes, as per the post-mortem report. It is also said that a speed report was obtained from BMW. However, an inspection is also being conducted through the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the speed.

Statements of the ambulance driver and assistant taken under section 180 BNSS, and no fault on the ambulance's part, the police have claimed. DTC driver's statement is also on record.

It is alleged that the accused persons are distantly connected to the hospital. Nearby hospitals (Delhi Cantonment Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre) were 10-15 minutes away. Instead, the injured were taken to Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar (about 20 km away)

Travel time to the hospital was 23 minutes. The delay in treatment allegedly led to loss of the "golden hour" of trauma care, police say. Nulife Hospital is described as a small two-storey nursing home, which allegedly has limited medical facilities.

It is also alleged that an ambulance with a paramedic reached the spot within minutes. The accused allegedly refused ambulance assistance. The police stated that there has been no fault on the part of the ambulance staff.

The police also alleged that there was an attempt to mislead the investigators, as the accused got herself admitted to the ICU despite minor injuries. "There could also be possible manipulation of medical records."