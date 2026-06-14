'Dhurandhar' Diplomacy: French President Macron Uses Bollywood Hit Song 'Aari Aari' To Recap PM Modi's Visit To Nice
French President Emmanuel Macron used Bollywood hit song ‘Aari Aari’ from ‘Dhurandhar’ movie to recap Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi's visit to Nice, France.
- India News
- 1 min read
Nice: French President Emmanuel Macron used ‘Aari Aari’ song from Aditya Dhar's ‘Dhurandhar’ movie in a video to recap Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nice, France.
The video, with the Bollywood hit track playing in the background, started with the two leaders shaking hands and embracing in France. The video shared by Macron on social media platforms highlights the strong personal rapport and deepening strategic partnership between the two leaders.
The leaders jointly inaugurated the landmark "Bharat Innovates 2026" conclave in Nice.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Innovation is in India's DNA. For thousands of years, with its knowledge and innovation, India has shown new direction to the world. From Mathematics to Astronomy, from Medicine to Yoga, India's contribution has been the base of progress of entire humankind. Today, we have given a new pace and new direction to this heritage," he said.
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