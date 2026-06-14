'Dhurandhar' Diplomacy: French President Macron Uses Bollywood Hit Song 'Aari Aari' To Recap PM Modi's Visit To Nice

The video, with the Bollywood hit track playing in the background, started with the two leaders shaking hands and embracing in France. The video shared by Macron on social media platforms highlights the strong personal rapport and deepening strategic partnership between the two leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Innovation is in India's DNA. For thousands of years, with its knowledge and innovation, India has shown new direction to the world. From Mathematics to Astronomy, from Medicine to Yoga, India's contribution has been the base of progress of entire humankind. Today, we have given a new pace and new direction to this heritage," he said.