'India Brings To The Table The World's Youngest Large Nation': Piyush Goyal At 'Bharat Innovates'

Nice: While speaking at the 'Bharat Innovates' event in France, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday stated that India brings to the table the energy of the "world's youngest large nation, the finest pool available and a scale that few can match".

The Union Minister said, “We are meeting at a moment of uncertainty when the churn in the world of geopolitics is meeting the churn of frontier technology. At such moments, the world seeks trusted and reliable partners. And that is what India brings to the table. We bring the energy of the world's youngest large nation, the finest pool available and a scale that few can match.”

He added that in new India, led by PM Narendra Modi, innovation is now a culture powered by over 230,000 startups. “The 120 champions gathered here are just a glimpse of all that India has to offer. To our French partners, I urge you to use this opportunity to build meaningful parntnerships. I would invite our French friends to visit, invest in, design in, innovate in and manufacture in India both for the large domestic market and export from India to the rest of the world,” he further said.