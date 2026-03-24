Dhurandhar Impact: Ex-SP MLA Pooja Pal Makes Explosive Claim, Says Gangster Atiq Ahmad Financed Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pooja Pal has alleged that gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad financed the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in Uttar Pradesh. This comes as blockbuster Bollywood movie 'Dhurandhar-2', which is still in theatres, portrays a character called 'Atif Ahmad', who is purportedly inspired by the real-life gangster.

Pooja Pal, whose husband ex-MLA Raju Pal was murdered in broad daylight in 2005, said the movie has brought to light the truth of the connection between Atiq Ahmad and Samajwadi Party (SP). Notably, Atif Ahmad was accused in the murder of Raju Pal.

'Atiq Worked Under SP's Protection'

Pooja Pal alleged that under the canopy of Samajwadi Party (SP), Atiq Ahmad was eating the country from within. “Atiq was not only my culprit. He murdered my husband and spoiled my life. He had also spoiled the lives of thousands of families,” she added.

“Under the protection of Samajwadi Party, Atiq and his gang started a fake note operation and played with the security of our nation….Samajwadi Party was aware if all the activities of Atiq Ahmad," Pooja Pal alleged.

Advertisement

She further claimed that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav did not like the investigations against Atiq.

‘Dhurandhar’ CM

Pooja Pal also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him a “Dhurandhar CM”, who has ended the reigns of gangsters like Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari.

Advertisement