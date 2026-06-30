'Dictatorship At Peak': UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Under House Arrest in Ayodhya Ahead of Party Delegation's Visit

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has been placed under house arrest at an Ayodhya hotel on Monday. Notably, the action precedes a scheduled visit by a high-level party delegation to the Ram Temple on Tuesday (June 30), which was intended to pay respects amidst ongoing allegations regarding the misappropriation of temple funds.

Ajay Rai hits out

Stating that the BJP government's dictatorship has reached its peak of dictatorship, the Congress Uttar Pradesh chief said in a post on X, "The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation was scheduled to visit Ayodhya tomorrow, June 30, for darshan and worship of Lord Shri Ram."

Rai said he reached Ayodhya on Monday, a day ahead of the visit. "I had just arrived in Ayodhya when the BJP government got so scared that the police arrested me from the hotel and are taking me away in their jeep," he alleged.

"Why are these ‘offering thieves’- who are involved in land scams in Ayodhya and stealing offerings- afraid of devotees of Ram coming there? This cowardly attempt to guard faith by those who run shops in the name of the Lord is condemnable," said the UP Congress chief.

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Notably, the delegation is scheduled to feature several Congress MPs, including Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathor (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj), and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki). Additionally, former MP S P Gautam, former MLC Deepak Singh, and former MLAs Virendra Chaudhary and Mita Gautam are expected to attend.

What the party said

Taking to X, the state Congress unit challenged the restriction, asking, "Has it now become a crime in Uttar Pradesh to simply offer prayers to Lord Shri Ram?"

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The party said a delegation led by Rai was scheduled to visit Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple, but alleged that the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government had acted to prevent the visit.

It claimed the government, “scared of this journey", had started taking “cowardly actions".

The Congress also alleged that Pratapgarh district Congress president Neeraj Tripathi was detained by the police without any reason.

“Lord Shri Ram does not belong to any one political party or ideology, but is a symbol of the faith and culture of the entire country. Stopping devotees from going to Ayodhya is unconstitutional," the party said.

The Congress party's statement further demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government immediately lift the restrictions on its leaders, allowing them to proceed with their visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya without further interference.

What Ajay Rai's wife said

Mounting attack on the saffron party, Ajay Rai's wife Reena Rai said, “The BJP government will stop at nothing to silence my husband! After taking him away in a police jeep, they are now spreading misinformation to mislead our associates.”

Reena Ra