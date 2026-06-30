Phone Snatched, Threats Issued: Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh, Father Booked After Cook Alleges Brutal Assault Over Food

New Delhi: Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh, his father- retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh- and their driver are at the center of a major controversy following the filing of an FIR. The group has been accused of assaulting and verbally abusing their household cook in Bhopal.

The cook, identified as Vipendra Singh Tomar, alleged that the incident stemmed from the family's unhappiness with a meal he prepared. According to his account, when he announced his intention to resign, his phone was confiscated and he was coerced into staying. He further claimed that he was subsequently assaulted by Shailesh Singh, IPL fame Shashank Singh, and their driver.

As the incident came to fore, the Ratibad Police Station in Bhopal opened an investigation on Monday after filing an FIR regarding the incident, stated reports.

Promise of govt job

Vipendra Singh Tomar, a 31-year-old native of Rewa, stated that he was recruited for the cooking position at Shailesh Singh’s home by an acquaintance, Mohit Singh Sengar, with the added promise of future help in obtaining a government position.

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He noted that the employment terms included a monthly salary of ₹15,000, in addition to board and lodging at the family's home in Nilbad.

Forced labour claims

During the course, Tomar alleged that he was subjected to constant work from his first day and frequently saw the household's previous cook being verbally mistreated. He further claimed that when he stated he wanted to quit, he was confronted with the hostile question, "If you didn't want to work, why did you come here? Did you come here to kill me?", as per reports.

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Locked himself in room

The complainant stated that, fearing for his safety, he locked himself in a room. He further alleged that the three men- Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh, and their driver- gained entry and physically attacked him.

Tomar further claimed he suffered injuries to his face and body during the incident, and that his mobile phone was withheld from him afterward.

FIR lodged

On June 29, the Ratibad Police Station registered a case against the accused under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following the complaint filed by Vipinendra Singh Tomar regarding his employment as a cook for the Singh family.