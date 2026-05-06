Kolkata: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who was known for his aggressive batting on field, and has so far stayed away from politics, is now facing heat for meeting BJP leader PN Pathak, days after West Bengal was consumed by the saffron wave in the May 4 assembly elections.

The images of the meeting were shared on X by Pathak on Wednesday, two days after the BJP won 207 out of 293 Assembly seats in the state. The post triggered sharp backlash with several fans accusing him of opportunism. "Today in Kolkata, a cordial meeting took place with former Indian team captain Mr Sourav Ganguly ji," Pathak said.

Ganguly, who is known among his fans as the ‘Prince of Kolkata’ and Maharaj, started his cricketing career in the city, and represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy season of 1989-1991.

"Year 2020, BJP: Sourav, you should join BJP. Sourav Ganguly: Declined. BJP: Become BCCI president. Sourav Ganguly: Ok. BJP: Become CAB President. Saurav Ganguly: OK. BJP : Speak on TMC violence. Sourav Ganguly: Declined. BJP: Speak on TMC's corruption. Sourav Ganguly: Declined. BJP: Speak on TMC's Muslim appeasement. Sourav Ganguly: Declined. 2025: BJP: You should join BJP and let's remove Mamta Banerjee. Sourav Ganguly: Declined. 2026: BJP wins Bengal: Saurav meets BJP leaders," a person wrote on X, highlighting how Ganguly has threaded cautiously for several years, and chose to stay away from politics.

Advertisement

Several users who are aligned with the BJP also expressed strong resentment, asking the leadership in Bengal to “ignore” him.

"WE DON'T NEED HIM... HE IS ACTING SMART... PLEASE IGNORE HIM," another person wrote on X.

Advertisement

"Sir, please don't even think about getting him into the BJP. He chickened out when his dadagiri was really required... He can't simply be allowed to enjoy the fruit of success built on the sacrifices of hundreds of BJP karyakartas who faced real heat in the middle," another person wrote on X.

"Don't allow Tollywood TMC slaves to join BJP... Do not take Sourav Ganguly into the BJP," said a person. "If this person joins the BJP, I will campaign for TMC," another said.

Some people, however, were a bit defensive.