Did Tej Pratap Yadav Take ACs, Chairs, Bulbs & Fans From Govt Bungalow While Vacating? | Bihar

Patna: Former Bihar Minister and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) Founder Tej Pratap Yadav recently vacated his government bungalow at 26M Stand Road in Patna, Bihar. The bungalow has been allocated to sitting Bihar Minister Lakhendra Paswan. While conducting an inspection of the house, Paswan alleged that the place lacked basic amenities, seemingly suggesting that Tej Pratap stripped the place of several items before leaving the bungalow.

According to Paswan, all bulbs, ACs, fans, chairs and other items are missing from the bungalow. He also complained about the poor condition of the house, alleging that its gates were also broken and the place is not habitable. A video of Paswan inspecting the house showed the damaged roof of the house. It also showed the loose electric wires in the house, clearly showing that ACs and other electrical appliances were pried from the walls.

“Call the engineer...How can someone take away fans and bulbs?" Paswan was seen exclaiming in the video. He added, “Those are government property. There is no provision to take away fans and bulbs while vacating government building.” These are not the property of MLAs or Ministers.”

Paswan, who is the Minister of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare, has reportely informed the Building Construction Department officials about the poor condition of the bungalow.

Tej Pratap Yadav vacated the bungalow after the state government completed the process of allocating government residences to Bihar ministers.

Last month, his father and ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav disowned him and expelled him from RJD for six years for “ignoring moral values" and for his “irresponsible behaviour” that was not in accordance with family values and traditions.

In a post on X, Lalu Yadav wrote, “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life.”