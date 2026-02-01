Maharashtra's New Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar To Oversee Excise, Sports, And Minorities Development; Fadnavis Holds Finance

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday. The ceremony, held at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, was attended by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, among other dignitaries. With her oath-taking ceremony, Sunetra Pawar stepped into the role vacated by her husband's untimely demise in a plane crash on January 28.

Notably, Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha member and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been allocated the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Minorities Development and Aukaf, as a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet. These responsibilities were previously held by Ajit Pawar, who also held the finance and planning portfolios, now retained by CM Devendra Fadnavis. The appointment has been welcomed by various leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed confidence in Sunetra Pawar's ability to work for the state's welfare and fulfill her late husband's vision.

The party leaders expressed confidence in Sunetra Pawar as she embarked on the new journey, carrying the legacy of her husband and the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. The political analysts saw her appointment as a strategic move to stabilize the party and the Mahayuti alliance ahead of local body elections.

Newly Appointed DyCM's Vision

In her post-swearing-in statement on X, Sunetra Pawar expressed her gratitude and commitment to continue her husband's work. "Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of 'Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar', my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty," she said. She vowed to work to realize Ajit Pawar's vision for Maharashtra, stressing the support she receives from the people and her duty-bound commitment.

Her appointment has garnered positive reactions from various quarters. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed hope that a woman would one day become the CM of Maharashtra. NCP MLA Sana Malik hailed the appointment as a historic moment, stating that Maharashtra would benefit from Sunetra Pawar's experience in social causes and women's upliftment. PM Modi congratulated Sunetra Pawar, expressing confidence in her efforts for the state's welfare and fulfillment of Ajit Pawar's vision.

Sunetra Pawar's Portfolios And Challenges Ahead

Sunetra Pawar's portfolios focus on social welfare, youth empowerment, and minority development, positioning her to carry forward Ajit Pawar's legacy. However, the challenge lies as she steps into the responsibilities of a Deputy CM, ensuring continuity in governance, especially with the upcoming budget session in March.

