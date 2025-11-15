Exclusive: Red Fort Blast Was Just the Beginning, Jaish’s Foiled Conspiracy Targeted India’s Financial Backbone

New Delhi: Republic TV has accessed exclusive intelligence inputs that reveal the inside story of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s latest terror conspiracy. The Delhi Red Fort blast was only the beginning. Investigators say the group’s real aim was to cripple India’s economy by targeting multinational companies, hospitals, and cinema halls- the very symbols of the country’s financial backbone.

Planning Phase

The planning for this conspiracy began in 2021–2022. The objective was to revive Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in India and recruit vulnerable youth not only from Kashmir but also from other parts of the country. Prime accused Dr Muzammil Ganai embraced the Ansar ideology and, along with Dr Umar, Dr Adeel, and Dr Muzzafar, became part of a radicalisation network led by Shopian cleric Irfan Wagay.

Muzammil even attempted to join Ansar in Afghanistan. In October 2022, the group travelled to Turkey and stayed there for 15 days, hoping to cross into Afghanistan. When they failed, they returned to India, but their plans did not stop.

Pak Handler and Bomb Training

The module was soon guided by a Pakistan-based handler, Abu Ukasa, who operated near the Af-Pak border. Ukasa told Muzammil that he did not need to travel abroad and promised to provide online training in bomb-making. This marked a dangerous escalation, as the group began preparing for attacks on India’s economic symbols.

Weapon Procurement and Storage

The terror doctor module set up bases in Faridabad and Saharanpur. Explosives such as ammonium nitrate and potash were procured in small batches from shops in Sonipat, Gurgaon, and other towns. When questioned by shopkeepers, the accused would flash their medical IDs to avoid suspicion. Some of the explosives were later recovered from a vehicle linked to the group, confirming the scale of preparations.

Nuh Connection

Acussed Umar Nabi

Investigators have also traced the movements of Umar Nabi. On October 30, he left Al Falah campus for Nuh in an i20 car. He returned to Delhi early Monday morning, crossing the Firozpur Jhirka toll plaza around 1:36 AM. Records show he had earlier travelled to Srinagar on October 18 and returned on October 24, leaving behind two phones in Kashmir to evade tracking.

Investigating agencies have intensified their operations in Nuh district, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Faridabad Crime Branch conducting continuous raids in the region. So far, five individuals have been detained, including a fertiliser seller, three doctors, and an imam. Officials confirmed that two doctors were taken into custody late Thursday night. At the same time, another had been picked up earlier from a private hospital in Tawadu, highlighting the growing scope of the probe.

The Bigger Picture

Top intelligence sources say the Delhi Red Fort blast was meant to be the opening act of a much larger plan. Jaish’s instructions were clear- this time, the target was not government buildings or state symbols, but India’s financial backbone. By targeting multinational corporations, hospitals, and cinema halls, the group wanted to spread fear, disrupt daily life, and weaken the economy.

Thanks to swift action by agencies, the conspiracy has been foiled. But the revelations show how close India came to a disaster that could have shaken its economic and social foundations. Republic TV brings you this super exclusive inside story, exposing Jaish’s foiled plan to attack the country’s financial symbols.

Expanding Network Under Watch

According to sources, the call detail records (CDRs) of the mobile phones of the suspected doctors arrested so far, including Dr Muzammil, have revealed a large network. Agencies have compiled a lengthy list of doctors, most of whom are linked to Al Falah University, either as students or professionals. Many of these doctors’ phones are switched off, and several are missing. Investigative agencies are now searching for them.

At Al Falah University, strict security measures have been implemented, with police and investigating officers now permitted entry only after interrogation. A team from the CIA, dressed in civilian clothes, has been deployed to monitor and record vehicles, while details such as entry and exit times along with vehicle numbers are being meticulously noted as part of the heightened surveillance.

Sources further reveal that more than a dozen professional doctors are being tracked who were in constant contact with the Jaish suspects and have disappeared since the Umar bombing. This widening probe reveals that the terror doctor module was not limited to a handful of individuals but was part of a much larger network spread across institutions and states.