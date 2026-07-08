Didi Loses Her Cool: Video Shows 'Frustrated' Mamata Banerjee Slapping Her Own Party Worker On Road | WATCH

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool and ended up slapping her own party worker during a protest organised by the party in Kalighat, Kolkata, on Wednesday.

A video of the incident showed Mamata Banerjee visibly frustrated as a massive chaos broke out during the protest. She was seen holding a megaphone and trying to bring her party workers under control.

A male party worker, who appeared to be helping Mamata by trying to manage the crowd, ended up at the receiving end of her frustration.

The video showed the man stretching his hands to keep violent protesters at bay and make way for Mamata. However, amidst the chaos, the former Chief Minister slapped him hard on the face and gestured him to move back.

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