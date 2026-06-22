'Didn't Leave Out of Grievance, but Lack of Trust Shown After June 18 Meeting': Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, on Monday, confirmed his decision to leave the party, while stating that he has no grievances with party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ashtikar stated the "lack of trust" and "harsh language" used against him and other rebel MPs after they skipped the parliamentary party meeting, as the reason for leaving Sena (UBT).

Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Osmanabad MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the ones who skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting on June 18.

The MP said, “There is a lot of talk and speculation going on these days, and I have come to address it. I did not leave out of any sense of grievance; Uddhav Saheb has always shown me great affection. Sanjay Raut and other senior leaders are free to say whatever they wish about me -- it is their right. They, too, have showered me with love, and I regard them all as father figures. However, I must also point out that until the 18th (June 18), we had not gone anywhere. Yet, the lack of trust shown towards us and the use of extreme, harsh language regarding us led to discussions among us, and we concluded that there was no point in staying on.”

Amid the 'Operation Tiger' buzz, he also mentioned that not receiving adequate funds for the development of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency was one of the reasons for deciding to leave the opposition ranks.

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“Another crucial reason was that we were not receiving adequate funds for the development of our constituency. The Rs 5 crore MPLAD fund allocated to us is insufficient for the required work, as every individual in the constituency who elected me has their own hopes and aspirations. When it comes to development, whether through local self-government bodies like Nagar Panchayats and Zilla Parishads or projects undertaken by the Forest Department, those not in the ruling party do not benefit from these funds. With the constituency's development in mind, others and I took this decision. Some may accept this explanation, while others might be displeased; however, those who grasp the true meaning of my words will understand why we chose this path,” he said.

Six of nine UBT faction Lok Sabha MPs are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

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Meanwhile, the party has expelled Ashtikar's son, Krishna Nagesh Patil, for "anti-party activities."

“Krishna Nagesh Patil (Ashtikar) has been expelled from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party for their anti-party activities,” Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut posted on X.

Amid rebellion buzz within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to begin a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs.

As per the schedule shared by Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with his Yavatmal visit, followed by Washim in Vidarbha and Hingoli in the Marathwada region. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, followed by Shirdi on June 29.