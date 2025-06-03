'Digi Yatra Is the Future': India Sets Global Standard for Contactless Flying, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted Digi Yatra as a key part of India’s digital transformation in aviation, calling it a global model for contactless and paperless air travel. He was speaking at the 81st Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), held in New Delhi for the first time in 42 years.

PM Modi said that Digi Yatra, which allows passengers to travel through airports using facial recognition technology, is helping to make air travel faster, smarter, and more secure. He urged other countries to study and adopt this Indian innovation as a way to improve efficiency and enhance passenger experience.

“Digi Yatra stands as a secure and smart solution, serving as a model of inspiration for the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

The system is part of India’s broader push to modernize aviation with technology. It removes the need for paper tickets and physical ID checks at various points in the airport, making the entire process seamless from entry to boarding.

PM Modi also emphasized that Digi Yatra is an example of how technology designed for a large population like India’s can be useful in many other countries. He added that such innovations reflect India's capability to lead in digital aviation solutions, especially in emerging economies.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as part of a larger address where he outlined India’s ambitions in the aviation sector, including the expansion of airports, growing passenger traffic, and investments in aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, and green technologies.