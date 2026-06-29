'Digital Footprints Traced': Haryana Youth Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Uttarakhand Police Stations Through Insta Post

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have arrested a youth from Haryana's Ambala for allegedly threatening to blow up several police stations in the state through an Instagram post, a senior police official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun City SP Parmod Kumar said the threat was issued on June 21 through an Instagram handle, warning that multiple police stations in Uttarakhand would be targeted on June 25.

"On June 21, 2026, a young man threatened to blow up various police stations in Uttarakhand on June 25th via his Instagram handle. In this regard, we registered a case and an investigation was conducted. His digital footprints were traced and the cyber team was deployed," he said.

The official said the investigation led police to identify the accused as Jaspreet, a resident of Ambala in Haryana.

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"During the investigation, it was revealed that a young man named Jaspreet, a resident of Ambala, was behind this. The police conducted a raid, and yesterday, he came in contact with some lawyers in connection with this case and was trying to surrender. We received this information, and he was arrested by us yesterday evening," he added.

He added that the accused was produced before a court on Monday in accordance with legal procedure.

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"Today, he is being produced in the court as per the legal procedure. According to the information gathered so far from his interrogation, it was revealed that he was under the influence of some organisations, and he had posted this in view of the incident that occurred in Karnprayag," SP Parmod Kumar told ANI.

This came after a post on various social media platforms threatened to blow up all police stations in Uttarakhand on June 25, 2026.

Haridwar Superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh had confirmed that security agencies received a threatening email targeting key public places.

"On June 24, we received a threatening email. The sender of the email has threatened to blow up the place with a bomb. We have received such emails before as well. Since yesterday, our BDS, dog squad, municipal corporation office, Har Ki Pauri and big temples have been being continuously checked. The cyber cell is investigating the mail. That IP address is being identified," SSP Singh said.

Subsequently, on June 25 in Dehradun, SP City Pramod Kumar had said that multiple bomb threats had been received via email and social media, warning of attacks on government offices.