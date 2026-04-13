‘Dignity, Safety Non-Negotiable’: CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Tough Directives After Noida Violence

Lucknow/Noida: In the wake of violent labour protests in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern directive to authorities and industrial units, calling for both worker welfare and strict law enforcement.

'Every Worker Deserves Dignity’

The Chief Minister stressed that every worker must receive dignified wages, a safe working environment and basic amenities must be ensured and labour laws must be followed in letter and spirit.

He also directed that workers’ grievances be addressed within a fixed timeframe, signalling zero tolerance for delays.

24-Hour Deadline for Industry Coordination

In a bid to defuse tensions, CM Yogi has instructed all industrial development authorities to establish direct communication with industry bodies and unit management within 24 hours.

Advertisement

The Labour Department, along with local administration, has been tasked to maintain continuous dialogue with industrial units to prevent further escalation.

Crackdown Warning

Taking a tough stance, the Chief Minister ordered authorities to identify and act against elements trying to incite unrest in the name of workers. He tasked officials to increase vigilance across industrial zones and stay alert against any attempts to revive extremist or Naxalite-linked activities under the guise of labour protests.

Advertisement