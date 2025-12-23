Massive Protest Over Barbaric ISIS-Style Killing Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh | WATCH

New Delhi: Thousands of Hindus gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to protest the non-stop attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration was held against the brutal mob lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das and what protestors called a ‘continuing genocide of minorities’ in the neighbouring country.

Members of the Sarbo Bharatiya Hindu Bangali Sangathan, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations participated in the protest. Slogans were raised demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das and protection for Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh.

Heavy Security Outside Bangladesh High Commission

Anticipating the intensity of the protest, the government deployed heavy police and paramilitary forces outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi sicne morning. Police barricades were placed and extra forces were called in to maintain law and order as thousands gathered.

The protestors accused the Bangladesh government of failing to protect minorities and demanded strong diplomatic action by India.

Advertisement

Huge protests against the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh were also held in Jammu and Hyderabad. The Vishva Hindu Parishad condemned the violence on Hindus. Slogans were against the Jihadist forces perpetrating violence in Bangladesh and and an effigy was burnt. The protesters demanded justice for the affected Hindus in Bangladesh and called upon the international community to intervene immediately. They also requested the Centre to take strict legal action against the Rohingyas who are illegally residing in Hyderabad.

VHP's Big Warning

VHP National Spokesperson Shashidhar said that atrocities were being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Indian government to take strict action. “Atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh. The government of India should take strict action for the protection of Hindus in Bangladesh. Bangladesh infiltrators and Rohingyas in large numbers are living in Bhagya Nagar. If the state government doesn't take any action, then VHP will announce an action,” he said.

Advertisement

Dipu Chandra Lynched in Mymensingh, Body Set On Fire By Radical Mob

The protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission were triggered by the brutal killing of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in the Valuka area of Mymensingh district in Bangladesh amid a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader and Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi. The slain uprising activist was a prominent face in anti-government protests that led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Protests over Hadi’s death took no time to turn violent, with offices of media houses like The Daily Star and Prothom Alo attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Protestors also targeted the partially demolished home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, attempting to raze down remaining portions and setting fire to a poster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to local media and rights groups, Dipu Chandra Das, who worked at a local garment factory and lived as a tenant in the Dubalia Para locality of Bhaluka Upazila, was lycnhed by a radical mob him. After Dipu succumbed to his injuries, the violent mob tied his dead body on a tree and set it on fire. The shocking visuals of the barbarity sparked nationwide outrage.

"Yesterday (18 December), around 9:00 PM in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony," the largest minority group of Bangladesh said in a statement.

Inqilab Moncho urged people to avoid violence, vandalism and arson and warned that certain groups were trying to destabilise Bangladesh ahead of the February elections.

Yunus Govt Condemns Violence; 10 Arrested in Mob Lynching Case

Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 10 people in connection with the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. RAB-14 carried out coordinated operations at multiple locations in and around Mymensingh. The arrested suspects have been identified as Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). RAB arrested them, while the police arrested the other three, namely, Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19) and Md. Nazmul.

Confirming the arrests in a post on X, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus called the victim a ‘Sanatan Hindu youth’.

"Among the arrested, seven were apprehended by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and three by the police. Those arrested by RAB are - Md. Limon Sarkar (19), Md. Tarek Hossain (19), Md. Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38), and Md. Miraj Hossain Akon (46). Those arrested by the police are - Md. Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md. Shahin Mia (19), and Md. Nazmul. RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest the aforementioned individuals," he added.