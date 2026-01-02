'Direct Blow To Common Man': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Corners Centre As LPG Cylinder Prices Soar By Rs 111

Siddaramaiah expresses concern over inflation affecting the livelihood of the common man. | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister slammed the central government following hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, expressing concern over the inflation affecting the livelihood of the common man.

Siddaramaiah countered the government's argument of a rise in Saudi Contract Prices by questioning the unchanged prices of diesel and petrol despite a fall in global crude oil prices.

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 111, effective immediately. Following this revision, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,691.50

"The recent hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices by about Rs 111 is a direct blow to the common man. Tea shops, darshinis, small hotels, bakeries and street vendors depend on commercial LPG. When its price rises, food becomes costlier, livelihoods suffer and inflation quietly enters every household," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

"The Union Government now argues that LPG prices have increased due to the rise in Saudi Contract Prices (CP). If that is the logic, an important question must be answered honestly by Narendra Modi on Why have petrol and diesel prices not been reduced when global crude oil prices have been consistently falling?" he added.

Siddaramaiah accused the central government of implementing the "selective international price logic", raising concern over the disparity.

"Saudi CP may fluctuate, but crude oil, the primary input for auto fuels, has softened globally. Yet petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, burdening citizens while generating record revenues. This selective application of "international price logic" raises serious concerns," he said.

Accusing the government of "burdening" the citizens, Siddaramaiah also alleged that the BJP government is creating a "fiscal imbalance" by not offering a fair source of resources.

"Even while the Union Government is burdening the citizens and extracting more taxes, States are denied its fair share of resources. Karnataka contributes ₹4.5-5 lakh crore every year to the national exchequer, but receives barely ₹60,000 crore in return, often delayed. This is not cooperative federalism, it is fiscal imbalance," he said.

"India cannot be built by squeezing its workers, taxing its poor, and weakening its States. Economic governance must be rooted in fairness, transparency and compassion, not selective justifications," he added.

Along with the increase in commercial LPG rates, the prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders have also been raised. The cost of the 5 kg FTL cylinder has gone up by Rs 27, effective January 1.

However, there is relief for household consumers as there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders. The rates of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remain unchanged, providing stability in cooking gas prices for families.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that rely heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel forms a major component of their operating costs.