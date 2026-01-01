Petition Filed in MP HC Following Indore Water Tragedy, Plea Seeks Free Treatment for the Affected

Indore: Seeking a clean water supply for the people of Indore and free medical treatment for those affected, a petition has been filed in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court over the recent water contamination incident in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where contaminated water was supplied to households over the last two to three days.

Speaking on the matter, Indore High Court President Ritesh Inani said the plea urges authorities to ensure immediate access to safe drinking water and to provide free treatment to residents who fell ill due to the contaminated supply.

“In Indore’s Bhagirathpura, an incident has occurred in the last two to three days in which contaminated water was supplied to households. Regarding this, a petition was filed in court for a clean water supply to the people of Indore, and the people affected by the contaminated water must be treated free of cost”, he said.

At least 13 people are reported dead from drinking contaminated water in Indore, although officials acknowledge only four fatalities. Approximately 1500 individuals are hospitalized, with 26 in the ICU.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited patients, assuring them of proper medical care and announcing Rs 2 lakh aid for families of the deceased. He stated that negligence by officials led to action: two were suspended, and one was dismissed.

Yadav also emphasized that the government would not tolerate negligence regarding water supply complaints and ordered a thorough investigation to prevent recurrence. A three-member committee has been formed for this investigation, with oversight by IAS Navjeevan Panwar, including Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam and Associate Professor Dr Shailesh Rai from the Medical College. The situation remains under close scrutiny by the authorities.

Advertisement

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter on January 2. During the hearing, the administration has been directed to provide information regarding the deceased and the injured, if any, linked to the incident.