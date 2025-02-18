Dirt in the Mind: Supreme Court Calls Out Ranveer Allahbadia's 'Perversion' as His Victim Card Gets Scorched

New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been embroiled in a controversy following his filthy remarks on parental sex on comedian Samay Raina's show ‘India’s Got Latent', was pulled up by the Supreme Court during the hearing of the plea he had filed against the FIRs registered against him. The top court not only called out his perversion but also completely scorched the victim card he was playing.

‘There is Dirty in This Person’s Mind': Supreme Court on Ranveer Allahbadia's Filthy Remarks on IGL

Ranveer Allahbadia filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam ; the hearing was held today, during which the top court called out Ranveer Allahbadia for his ‘perversion’. A two-judge bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh heard the YouTuber's plea and lashed out at him for his filthy remarks about parental sex.

During the course of the hearing, Justice Surya Kant questioned Ranveer Allahbadia on his obscene remarks and vulgar choice of words; the court went on to say that ‘there is something dirty in this person’s mind' and there isn't any reason why the Courts should favour him. Quoting the Supreme Court judge as per Live Law, “He is insulting parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program. Why the Courts should favor him?”

‘The Pervert Mind… The Perversion You and Your Henchmen Have Exhibited!’

Supreme Court has also called out Ranveer Allahbadia on his ‘perversion’ and questioned his lawyer on the ‘parameters of obscenity and vulgarity’. Calling his mind ‘pervert’, Justice Surya Kant said in court, “The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have judicial system, bound by rule of law. If there are threats, law will take course.”

Supreme Court Completely Scorches Ranveer Allahbadia's Victim Card

Amid the rightful backlash being received by Ranveer Allahbadia on his filthy remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, the YouTuber has filed a plea that could also have been a means to garner sympathy and play the victim card. However, the top court has completely scorched his victim card, by calling him out for his remarks.

The court went on to say that just because Ranveer Allahbadia is popular and has social media reach, he does not get the right to speak anything and take the society for granted. The court expressed strong displeasure on the remarks made by the podcaster and how they will make parents, sisters and the entire society feel ashamed.

Supreme Court Pulls Up Ranveer Allahbadia Over India's Got Latent Controversy | Top Points from Hearing

According to Dr. Abhinav Chandrachud, the advocate representing Ranveer Allahbadia, the plea has been filed because Allahbadia received death threats from Maharashtra, Assam and Jaipur and the FIRs that have been filed against him. Here are the top points from the Supreme Court hearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's plea…

What Are the Parameters of Obscenity or Vulgarity?

As soon as the Supreme court hearing in the Ranveer Allahbadia's petition began, Justice Surya Kant has questioned the petitioner's lawyer about the ‘parameters of obscenity or vulgarity’. He went on to say, “If this is not obscenity in this country, then what it!? See the language you are using! You have got license to speak all kind of...?”

There is Something Dirty In This Person's Mind

Expressing displeasure over Ranveer Allahbadia's filthy parental sex remarks on India's Got Latent, Justice Kant blasted the YouTuber on his ‘dirty mind’ and ‘perversion’. The court remarked, “He is insulting parents also! There is something dirty in this person's mind that has been spread through this program. Why the Courts should favor him? The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have judicial system, bound by rule of law. If there are threats, law will take course.”

Popularity Does Not Give You the Right to Speak Any Kind of Words

The Supreme Court has also pointed out that popularity and fame does not give anyone to speak anything. Justice Surya Kant said, “Somebody thinks that because I have become so and so popular, I can speak any kind of words and take entire society for granted...you tell us anyone in the world who would like such words!”

Supreme Court on Threats Being Received by Ranveer Allahbadia

Referring to the interim application, Ranveer Allahbadia's advocate highlighted one of the threats received by the YouTuber and podcaster, 'Ranveer Allahabadia ki zubaan kaatkar laane wale ko milega 5 lakhs ka inaam'. The court's sharp retort to this was, "If you can seek cheap publicity by using abusive language, this person extending threat is also seeking publicity.

Court Order to Ranveer Allahbadia

The court has stayed Ranveer Allahbadia's arrest in the Maharashtra and Assam FIRs, subject to his joining investigation. The court has further directed that no further FIR shall be registered against petitioner on the basis of episode aired on show India's Got Latent, he shall be at liberty to approach local police of Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in case of threat and if any other FIR is filed on the same set of allegations in Jaipur, his arrest shall remain stayed.

The Court has also ordered that Ranveer Allahbadia will have to submit his passport to the police station and he will not be allowed to travel outside the country without the court's permission.

Third Summons Issued Against Ranveer Allahbadia

After Supreme Court pulled Ranveer Allahbadia over his filthy parental sex remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, the Khar Police Station has issued a third summons against the YouTuber and podcaster. He is expected to come to the police station and submit his statement.

Prior to this summons, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina were sent summons by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the third time to appear in front of Mumbai Police regarding the controversy. Apart from this, NCW (National Commission For Women) also summoned Ranveer Allahbadia on March 6. Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and Tushar Poojari were also asked to appear on the same date.

Where is Ranveer Allahbadia?