‘Disappointed But Undeterred’: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj After Bihar Election Washout

New Delhi: Election strategist–turned–politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which failed to open its account in its debut Bihar Assembly polls, on Saturday voiced disappointment over the outcome but maintained that it will continue to oppose the ruling NDA.

Jan Suraaj national president Uday Singh admitted that the party’s high-decibel campaign on unemployment, migration and the lack of industries did not convert into electoral support. He also acknowledged that the party struggled to gain the trust of Muslim voters, while adding that the results indicated a reluctance among voters to bring the RJD back to power.

“The mandate clearly shows that people did not want the return of the RJD,” Singh said.

Singh further alleged that the NDA’s flagship Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana played a decisive role in its victory. Under the scheme, Rs 10,000 was transferred to the bank accounts of women across the state. Singh claimed that cash transfers amounting to Rs 40,000 crore, made even after the model code of conduct came into effect, amounted to “bribing voters”.

“The votes were purchased. This was an attempt by the government to influence voters ahead of the polls,” he alleged.

He said the party will keep a close watch on whether the government fulfils its promise of transferring the remaining Rs 2 lakh to beneficiaries under the scheme. Singh also pointed out that the NDA secured a landslide victory despite not crossing 50 per cent of the vote share.

On questions about Kishor’s political future — given that JD(U) surpassed the benchmark he had set for quitting politics — Singh said, “You should ask this question to Kishor only.” Kishor had earlier vowed to exit politics if the JD(U) won more than 25 seats. The party eventually bagged 85.