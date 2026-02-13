'Discarded In Thrash': Class 1 Student's Fingers Amputated in School Door Accident In Karnataka, Staff Booked for Negligence

New Delhi: A horrific case of apathy has emerged from Goolur village in Karnataka's Tumakuru Taluk, where a Class 1 student, Chinmayi Devi, lost two fingers in a tragic school premises accident.

The incident occurred on February 11, when the child was playing near her classroom and suffered the traumatic amputation of two fingers after they became trapped in a heavy iron classroom door.

Child suffered immense bleeding

While the child suffered immense pain and profuse bleeding after her fingers were trapped, the school’s response has sparked widespread outrage as reports suggest that instead of rushing the victim to a hospital or preserving the severed fingers for medical reattachment, the teaching staff allegedly discarded the severed fingers in a garbage bin to prevent other students from "panicking" at the sight of blood.

The girl's parents, meanewhile, who are daily wage construction workers, were informed of the accident later.

Advertisement

Upon rushing to the school, they shifted their daughter to the Tumakuru District Hospital. The doctors at the facility reportedly stated that a surgical reattachment might have been possible had the severed appendages been properly preserved and brought to the hospital in time.

Legal Action and FIR

In light of the severe negligence and heartless conduct, a formal complaint was lodged by the parents. The Tumakuru Rural Police have registered an FIR against Nagesh (Headmaster), Renukamma and Venkatesh (Teachers), Hanumanthappa (Block Education Officer)

Advertisement