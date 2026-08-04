'Disgusting, Completely Unacceptable': Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remark On Trisha Sparks Row; Vijay's TVK, BJP Hit Out

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing backlash following a viral video from a Thanjavur protest over the Cauvery water issue, in which he made a comment concerning actor Trisha that people slammed as a double entendre.

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan slammed the remark as "disgusting" and unacceptable, charging the DMK leadership with degrading political discourse and engaging in provocation.

He said, ""Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the clan."

Why the row?

Delivering a speech on the Cauvery issue, Udhayanidhi faced interruptions from a crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha" while he was criticising Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

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“Not even a drop of Cauvery water has been received. But has the Chief Minister opened his mouth about it? No. He is only concerned with filing “false cases” against the DMK,” Udhayanidhi was heard saying in a video that has gone viral.

Udhayanidhi further paused and smiled as the chanting persisted, delivering a remark that numerous individuals construed as an innuendo directed at actor Trisha, who is a co-star and close friend of Vijay.

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“Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there,” before smiling and clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery.

TVK hits out

Weighing in on the viral footage, Charan labeled the statement "absolutely disgusting" and asserted that such remarks directed at anyone are intolerable. He contended that the incident mirrors the DMK's political culture and deteriorating standards.

Charan further alleged that the protest failed to gain momentum, accusing the party of resorting to "cheap provocation" to generate social media buzz. He cautioned that persistent "arrogance and indecency" will only accelerate the decline of the DMK's public standing.

"This is precisely why the electorate of Tamil Nadu rejected you and relegated you to your current status. Even by Arivalayam's already dismal standards, this marks a new low," he stated.

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit likewise condemned the Leader of the Opposition over the remark, labeling it "disgusting, obscene, vulgar, and shameful."

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy also took aim at former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his silence, demanding Udhayanidhi's arrest and asserting that legal action would bolster Chief Minister Vijay's credibility.

Women panel asked to step in

The ruling party has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), urging action against Udhayanidhi.

Characterizing the remarks as "deeply troubling," the TVK stated that the language "normalises the objectification and verbal harassment of women in public spaces," "severely degrades the decorum expected of public figures," and establishes "a dangerous precedent" for how women are treated in public life.