Disha Salian Case: 'If Param Bir Singh is Out on Bail, It Must Be Cancelled', Demands Lawyer Nilesh Ojha

Mumbai: Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Disha Salian's father, on Tuesday said that an appeal will be filed in court seeking the cancellation of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's bail.

While listing out other demands in the Disha Salian murder case, Nilesh Ojha said, “ ... We will just appeal to the government that if he (Paramvir Singh) is out on bail, his bail should immediately be cancelled otherwise we will appeal in the court... It is good that the government has taken cognisance and ordered an SIT. We demand that a crime number be issued.”

He further said that a total of Rs 1 lakh crore defamation suit has been filed against some of the media houses who tried to create false narratives in the Disha Salian case.

“For all the defamation that Disha Salian's father had to go through, we have filed a suit of Rs 1 lakh crore. Four months ago, we filed a defamation suit of Rs 12 lakh crore on a big English media house..." he said.

In a major breakthrough in the Disha Salian case, two former Assistant Commissioners of Police, AP Nipunge and Bhimraj Ghadge, along with Satish Salian, have submitted highly sensitive evidence to Advocate Nilesh Ojha.

The material, contained in a pen drive, reportedly includes crucial photographs, video recordings, sting operation footage, and important documents that could significantly bolster the case of Salian’s alleged gang rape, murder, and subsequent cover-up.