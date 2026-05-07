'Disrespecting People's Mandate': DMK, VCK Show Rare Support To Vijay As Governor Remains Unconvinced

Chennai: As the stalemate over Tamil Nadu government formation continues, several political parties including the DMK, MNM, VCK, and the CPI, have shown their support to actor-politician Vijay, saying that the Governor's hesitation in inviting the TVK chief to form the new state government is "unacceptable" and "a disrespect" to people's mandate.

Vijay has so far not succeeded in reaching the required numbers to prove his majority in the Assembly, even though his TVK emerged to be the single-largest party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls. On Thursday's meeting with Governor Vishwanath Rajendra Arlekar, the second in two days, Vijay was reportedly confronted with a series of tough questions. The Governor reportedly questioned Vijay on the numbers required to cross the majority mark and the feasibility of running a stable government.

The two-year-old party has so far mustered the support of 113 MLAs, just five short of crossing the half-way mark.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, led the charge, saying that people have not granted any single party the authority to form a government independently, an unprecedented outcome in the history of Tamil Nadu.

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Thanking DMK chief MK Stalin for respectfully stepping down as the Chief Minister, Haasan said, "My brother, Mr. @mkstalin, has announced, "We respect the people's verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition." I respect his political maturity."

Hitting out at the Governor, for delaying government formation, the actor-politician who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) said, “Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfil the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation.”

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"The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr Vijay, has won 108 seats. Not inviting him to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu. 233 elected members are still unable to take their oaths. This is an insult to the state; it is damage to democracy," he categorically mentioned in his post on X.

Meanwhile VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan called the Governor's demand "not acceptable", adding that Vijay should first assume charge as the Chief Minister and then prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly.

“The Governor has no right to ask Vijay to prove his numbers or absolute majority of 118 before inviting him to form the government. He should first assume charge as Chief Minister, as it is the people’s mandate. After that, it becomes his responsibility to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly. I request the Governor to invite TVK president Joseph Vijay to form the government, as it is both the people’s mandate and his constitutional right. Vijay has also requested the VCK and Left parties to extend their support in forming a secular government. Based on his request, we will discuss the merits and demerits of extending support and then decide whether to support him or not. But in my opinion, since it is the people’s mandate, he should take charge of the government,” Thirumavalavan told reporters on Thursday.

DMK spokesperson, Saravanan Annadurai also explained the constitutional statemate, saying that if no pre-poll alliance has won the majority, the mandate to form the government should be with the single largest party.

"If there are no pre-poll alliances which would have garnered the majority, then he should go with the single largest party. If the single largest party is not able to garner the majority, then it should go towards the electoral polls with whomever they want. And, if there are going to be any post-poll alliances, then that also will come in fourth place. Now, in the state of Tamil Nadu, no pre-poll alliance has the majority. Nobody else has staked a claim to form the government. But the single largest party, Mr Vijay's TVK, has staked a claim to form the government and met the governor. And they have given the support of 113 MLAs," DMK spokesperson, Saravanan Annadurai told ANI.

M Veerapandian, Communist Party of India (CPI) Tamil Nadu State Secretary, also released a press statement urging the Governor to give an opportunity to the TVK to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly. “It is not appropriate for the Governor to insist that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony. As the single largest party, TVK must be given an opportunity by the Governor, in accordance with the Constitution,” the statement read.

Tie-Up With Left, VCK?

After receiving a drubbing from the Governor for the second day in a row over failing to reach the majority, TVK leader Nirmal Kumar said that his party has now sought support of the Left parties, VCK and IUML. All these parties have won two seats each, leading Vijay to a comfortable majority mark.

Vijay currently has 113 MLAs supporting him. With six more MLAs on his side, he will be enjoying the support of 119 MLAs, crossing the majority mark.

Delayed Swearing-In

Amid the political stalemate in Tamil Nadu, which has delayed the swearing-in ceremony of TVK chief Vijay, reports have indicated that Chief secretary Sai Kumar and the Director General of Police will be meeting Governor Vishwanath Arlekar Thursday evening.